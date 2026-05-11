The ’90s television landscape was truly the “Wild West” era of entertainment. From short-lived sitcoms to experimental serials that hadn’t quite grasped the intricacies of modern TV, spearheaded by shows like Breaking Bad or The Sopranos, most of the shows from this era are unique in their own, charming ways. Now that the ’90s are steadily becoming the new ’80s for nostalgic audiences, fans are rediscovering shows that, simply put, didn’t make a big splash back when they were first introduced. Those shows are finding new life among viewers who are just seeing them for the first time – and that’s precisely what’s happening to 1997’s Lexx right now.

What Even Is Lexx? A Genuinely Difficult Question to Answer

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If Star Trek is about a crew of noble space explorers trying to do what’s right across the universe, then Lexx is the complete polar opposite. But what is a Lexx, exactly? Well, it’s a giant, sentient spaceship, of course – and it’s shaped like… Well, technically, it’s a dragonfly, but you just know what the showrunners really had in mind.

The show is a very tongue-in-cheek riff on the sci-fi genre as a whole. Aboard the Lexx is a motley crew of unlikely “heroes” just trying to make ends meet. After stealing the Lexx (which is also one of the universe’s most dangerous weapons, by the way,) the crew is perpetually on the run from virtually every form of authority in the known universe.

The Show That Made Star Trek Look Timid

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To say that Lexx pushed the boundaries of TV censorship back in the day would be an understatement. Not only is the series surprisingly suggestive (this is a German/Canadian co-production, after all), but it features an unexpected level of blood, gore, and body horror, especially in its first season.

Lexx has four seasons in total, each with its own “flavor” that’s very noticeable. While other series would have you wait until the “good part” happens – generally somewhere after the first season – Lexx hooks you in immediately. For Star Trek fans who have felt as if the series has become something “different” in recent years, Lexx is the spoof that The Orville wishes it could have been.

Where to Watch Lexx Free in 2026 — No Subscription Required

Image Credit: Sci Fi Channel

Finding the right place to stream new shows can be a pain. The overabundance of different streaming platforms – each with a considerable price tag – can make you long for the simple days of cable to return. Here’s the good news, though: you can stream Lexx virtually anywhere, for free.

You can find Lexx on Tubi, The Roku Channel, Plex, and even YouTube, in all its uncensored, cheesy glory. It might not be the most conventional sci-fi series you’ve ever seen. Still, the charm of Lexx’s low-budget space shenanigans is more than worth the price of admission, which is free anyway, after years of being one of the hardest physical releases to track.

Lexx is one of those shows that came out at just the right moment, only that it would take a few decades for it to find its right audience, finally. If raunchy humor doesn’t bother you, and you’re in the mood for a very imaginative take on the Star Trek formula, definitely give this show a watch.

If the dark, strange side of ’90s sci-fi is your thing, don’t miss our deep dive into the film that gave H.R. Giger everything the Alien franchise wouldn’t: Alien Made H.R. Giger Famous — But Species Let Him Go Much Further