At the point, Reacher‘s Alan Ritchson has pretty much thrown his hat in for everything. He’s already shown up in some epic franchises, like the Fast and the Furious andSmallville (where he played Aquaman). He also told Fortress of Solitude that he wants to play Batman. Now, after the success of his new Netflix action film, War Machine, Ritchson is eyeing another live-action character: Solid Snake in Metal Gear Solid.

And, honestly, if you’ve watched War Machine, it’s pretty easy to see him pulling off the role. The Netflix film might as well be his audition tape; the similarities are so close.

Now, digital artist BossLogic, who is known for his awesome movie concepts and fan posters, is helping to kick the idea into high gear. He’s reworked the Netflix poster with fan art imagining Ritchson as the Metal Gear Solid character. And it works. It works really well.

Ritchson shared it, calling it “The Dream”. And even social media posts can’t help but lean into the idea. One caption wrote, “Until we get a Metal Gear movie, I’m just going to say this was one.”

War Machine, which stars Ritchson as a tough-as-nails special-ops guy,debuted at No. 1 on Netflix’s Top 10 English films list across 93 countries these last few weeks. According to Netflix Tudum, the film pulled in 39.3 million views shortly after release.

In our own review of the film, Sergio Pereira wrote that “if War Machine doesn’t convince James Gunn to cast him as the next Batman, then nothing will.” And he’s completely right. At 41, Ritchson is built like a tank and able to pull off the action pieces while also delivering heart to the roles he takes on. And we can totally see him work that charm for Solid Snake, too.

War Machine. (L-R) Stephan James as 7, Alan Ritchson as 81 and Alex King as 44 in War Machine. Cr. Ben King/Netflix © 2026.

Of course, it’s probably important to remind you that no studio has officially announced a Metal Gear Solid film… yet. And certainly not one starring Ritchson… yet. So, there’s no confirmation, no negotiations, no secret casting deal. Ritchson is simply putting his hat in the ring again.

At this point, we’re pretty cool with Alan Ritchson to play any character he likes, whether that’s Solid Snake and Batman or Disney’s Mary Poppins.

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