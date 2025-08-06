Alan Ritchson isn’t just back. He’s bigger, bolder, and more brooding than ever. The Reacher star is stepping into his most physically intense role to date in Motor City, a gritty revenge thriller that quietly crept through Hollywood’s development hell before roaring back to life.

In Motor City, Ritchson plays John Miller, a blue-collar auto worker from Detroit who gets wrongly accused of a crime and thrown behind bars. Years later, he’s released with one mission: find the people who ruined his life and return the favour. Think John Wick with fewer suits and more welding masks.

The script, written by Chad St. John, first popped onto the scene in 2009 when it made the Black List, Hollywood’s favourite place for movies that sound amazing but never get made. Back in 2011, Warner Bros. was onboard, with Albert Hughes set to direct and Chris Evans lined up to star. But it fell apart and was quietly buried in development limbo.

‘Motor city’ starring Alan Ritchson will have its North American Premiere at #TIFF50. pic.twitter.com/w9TQumr9O8 — Alan Ritchson Updates (@alanritchsonhq) August 5, 2025

In May 2023, Variety reported Ritchson was in. Timur Bekmambetov was supposed to direct at that stage. But by May 2024, the chair switched hands again, with Old Henry director Potsy Ponciroli now calling the shots. The cast also filled out nicely: Shailene Woodley, Ben Foster, and Pablo Schreiber jumped aboard, adding even more acting muscle to Ritchson’s literal kind.

Ben Foster recently told Collider that Motor City only has “five lines of dialogue.” Five. For the whole film. Which means this isn’t your typical shoot-’em-up with one-liners and wisecracks. It’s all vibes, violence, and visuals.

The first image from the film shows Ritchson looking like he ate Reacher for breakfast and washed it down with a protein shake made of broken glass. He’s bulked up, intense, and looks like he’s about to make someone very sorry. It’s the kind of role that requires a star who can act with their fists, and Ritchson is clearly up to the challenge.

Naturally, all this has reignited the Batman conversation. Fans have been campaigning for James Gunn to cast Ritchson as the DCU’s Dark Knight, and Ritchson isn’t exactly shy about it. “I would love to play Batman,” he told Fortress of Solitude in 2023. “With all the rumours flying that I’m supposed to be playing Batman, how can I knock Batman?”

He gets it, too. “Batman’s got cool stuff. Dude is loaded and has caves, penthouses, and spotlights that call him. Batman’s cooler,” he added. And while Reacher might be Batman without a cape, Ritchson’s already proven he can carry that kind of weight. Kevin Smith even endorsed him. Thousands of fans liked the idea when we posted it on Facebook. The support’s there. Now all that’s missing is a call from James Gunn.

Motor City is set to premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in September 2025.