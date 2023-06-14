Anyone who has seen the Fast and Furious movies knows this is one of the most shredded casts in Hollywood. The latest Installment in the franchise is, of course, no exception. With man mountains like Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Jason Statham and John Cena (some of the strongest leading men in Hollywood) at the forefront of this action-packed movie, it is clear that the filmmakers wanted to show off some serious physical prowess. However, despite all the physically imposing specimens who make up the Fast X crew, franchise newcomer Alan Ritchson believes there isn’t a single member of the cast he couldn’t take in a fight.

The 40-year-old actor joined talk show host Rich Eisen on his show, aptly named The Rich Eisen Show, to discuss his role among the many stars in the new Fast X movie. When asked by the radio host which one of his co-stars he believed he could take in a fight, the Titans star jokingly replied, “There’s nobody in that cast that I can’t take. Have you seen Reacher?” With that said, Ritchson tells Eisen that his fellow castmates would be “no contest” for him – including the man-beast himself, Jason Momoa.

“I’ll take my rage out on him. The fact that he got the better Aquaman wetsuit.” Ritchson jokes. “Have you seen his costume versus mine?”

It is clear, however, that all was said out of jest as the multitalented actor expresses nothing but “love” for Momoa and goes on to praise his fellow co-stars, even describing John Cena (another hulk of a man) as being one of the kindest people he has ever met.

Check out Ritchson’s full interview below:

Just like the rest of his male compatriots in the tenth instalment of the Fast and Furious saga, it is clear that the actor best known for his roles in The Hunger Games and Titans is no stranger to rigorous physical training. For his portrayal of Jack Reacher, Ritchson had to put on 30 pounds of muscle, revealing he was only 205 pounds prior. He trained five days a week, focusing on weightlifting and high-intensity interval training. He credited his success to his discipline and dedication to the role. Despite the challenges of gaining weight for the role of Jack Reacher, Ritchson has proven time and time again that he is willing to push himself to new limits to bring authenticity to his performances.

While the beefy actor has been in Hollywood for a long time, the success of Reacher and Fast X is finally giving him his due. Ritchson is expected to reprise his role in the next Fast and Furious film. He is also set to reprise his lead role in Reacher, Amazon’s critically acclaimed adaptation of Jack Reacher. So be sure to follow this hulking and equally charming action star as he takes on more noteworthy projects.

Do you think Alan Ritchson could really take on all his castmates in Fast X?