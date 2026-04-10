Things escalated quickly in Brentwood on March 22, when Alan Ritchson found himself in a real-life clash that felt closer to an episode of Reacher than a quiet suburban afternoon. Newly surfaced police bodycam footage, shared by Law&Crime Network, adds a few more layers to the already messy altercation between the 43-year-old actor and his neighbor, Ronnie Taylor. And yes, both men are still sticking to their versions of events.

Ritchson, clearly rattled in the footage, tells officers he believes Taylor smelled of alcohol and even suggests a toxicology test.

Taylor, on the other hand, admits he stepped in front of Ritchson’s green Kawasaki motorcycle. His reasoning is that he was trying to protect kids in the neighborhood after getting frustrated with what he saw as reckless riding. Things didn’t stay verbal for long. The two clashed, Ritchson threw punches, and it all played out in front of his children.

In the footage, Taylor becomes emotional while explaining his side, his voice breaking as he describes being knocked down and hit multiple times.

Ritchson had his own chest-mounted camera running during the incident. That footage, combined with witness statements, ended up playing a big role in what happened next.

According to the Brentwood Police Department, “After reviewing available evidence, including video footage and witness statements, authorities determined that no criminal charges will be pursued. Mr. Ritchson’s actions were found to be in self-defense. Although a potential reckless endangerment charge was considered, Mr. Ritchson declined to pursue charges.”

Online reactions didn’t hold back, of course. One viewer wrote, “Imagine if Alan didn’t have a video. The eyewitness videotape made it look like Alan was in the wrong.” Another added, “I am glad (Reacher) had a cam on. The truth came out. Horrible for his kids.”

Image Credit: Law&Crime Network

Meanwhile, Taylor says the aftermath hasn’t been easy. He claims he’s received dozens of threats since the clip went viral.

Off-screen, Ritchson (who recently appeared in Netflix’s War Machine) confirmed that season four of Reacher has wrapped.

On-screen, he plays a drifter who handles trouble head-on. It seems he does the same behind the scenes, too.

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