The new kid on the wrestling block is here with its debut game AEW: Fight Forever. From all the footage, it’s clear how it’s never meant to compete with the simulation aspect of WWE 2K23. Instead, this is a throwback to the arcade-style play of AKI-developed video games such as WWF WrestleMania 2000 and WWF No Mercy. It succeeds for the most part, but the three-year development cycle has also resulted in a rather dated game.

Developed by Yuke’s – the masterminds behind the WWE SmackDown! vs. Raw series – AEW: Fight Forever captures the frenetic and manic energy of a pro wrestling match. Each competitor has their own specific style and unique set of moves – including signature and special moves. And yes, Orange Cassidy has his own “Sloth Mode” where he puts his hands in his pocket and performs his low effort move set. Without a shadow of a doubt, the high-flyers such as Penta and Rey Fénix are the standouts here, since their explosive energy, flips, and devil-may-care attitude will make them firm favourites with any player.

Much like No Mercy, the gameplay mechanics are simple and easy to master. It’s also been expanded in a way that allows for chain wrestling and terrific counters. It’s the kind of system where newcomers can pick up the basics quickly, while more experienced players can delve into the deeper aspects of it. Undoubtedly, this lends to a fun party game as anyone can easily jump in and have a good time, while the more experienced players will pour time into this and become suplex machines.

Even though it feels like AEW boasts the widest array of gimmick match types on its weekly shows, the same cannot be said about AEW: Fight Forever. There are the standard solo matches (including lights out and no DQ), tags, and multi-people affairs, as well as the Casino Battle Royale, ladder match, and Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch. Yet, here’s the thing: The standard no-frills bouts are far more compelling, as the others descend into incomprehensible chaos – and not the fun kind either. A player will try them out once or twice and it’s enough, as these matches lack the depth to keep players coming back for more. Ironically, it’s one of the biggest complaints about the promotion in general, as many believe it tries too much to be different when all it needs to do is the simple things.

Apart from the standard exhibition and multiplayer modes, the career mode is known as “Road to Elite,” which follows the history of AEW’s first year in operation. Now, while it’s a nice history lesson for fans of the promotion and lets the player do other side quests like minigames, workout, dine out, and press conferences, it ends after the first year – and that’s it. You can start over with the same wrestler or a new one, but that’s all there is to it.

AEW: Fight Forever features a customisation suite for factions, teams, AEW wrestlers, and even create-a-wrestler. While CAW isn’t as limited as No Mercy, it is far from the comprehensive nature of WWE 2K23. In addition, grinding will be required to unlock additional poses, attire, and moves to be used, which is a bit of a disappointment when taking into account the current limitations.

A lot has been publicised about the graphics of the game, and it is what it is. This isn’t a photo-realistic game, and some characters do look better than others. However, it must be stressed this is the intention. It’s a retro-style game that harks back to a bygone era, and it is undoubtedly an improvement over No Mercy graphics. Yes, there’s no way it can compete with the realism of WWE 2K23, but that was never the intention.

From a purely fun perspective, AEW: Fight Forever delivers in droves. However, the delayed development has resulted in a largely outdated roster that’s missing many fan favourites and even current themes. There has been the promise of further releases and updates to the game – which will feature new character and minigames – but it’s hard to get away from the fact that this title should have been released years ago.