Much like with FIFA (now EA FC), releasing a yearly version of a sports game proves to be tricky, simply because it’s impossible to rehaul an entire game in a 12-month period. In terms of NBA 2K25, there will be those who will say it’s still too similar to last year’s version to merit dropping all that cheddar for it. While there are others who might appreciate the genuine strides made where it matters the most: Gameplay.

At this point, no one can question the appearance of the NBA 2K series. The player models stand out and the locations look true to life and detailed. The City in MyCareer has also been downscaled to focus on quality over quantity, but it looks terrific and captivating (seriously, there are way too many sweet kicks to buy in the Nike and Converse in-game stores). In addition, the commentary, analysis, and all the auxiliary elements to the actual match atmosphere come to life in a way like no other sporting title. In fact, it’s funny how WWE 2K, which is also developed by Visual Concepts and released by 2K Sports, hasn’t cracked the commentary code and arena atmosphere like NBA 2K, because this is the next-level of immersion.

Prepare For An Improved – If Still Not Perfect – Gameplay System

While it’s important to look good, it’s what’s beneath the surface that matters the most. NBA 2K25 uses ProPlay technology, which transfers real-life NBA footage into 9,000 animations in the game. This allows for more authentic experiences in how the players dribble, shoot, and move off the ball as well. For example: LeBron James has a certain way to his game and how he moves his body that’s different to Steph Curry or Michael Jordan, and this comes across in the fluidity of the in-game character. Along with ProPlay, the dribbling mechanism receives an upgrade too, adding another dimension of realism to the title. It’s not all about racing past players to the basket, as there are ways to create openings by using real-life dribbling techniques.

Shooting is a major part of basketball and mostly what players want to be doing in NBA 2K25. The inclusion of Pro Stick Rhythm Shooting creates a second way for players to aim for the basket and time their shot to the real-life movements of the players. While it’s easy to navigate on lower difficulty levels, it’s a beast to master on the highest challenge. Resultantly, it’s both rewarding and frustrating in equal measure, as it’s not something that will be universally popular among players who prefer the old way of doing things.

Let’s talk about the on-ball defense for a moment. In the past, it was a nightmare to navigate for casual players since any sudden infringement on an opponent and a foul was called. NBA 2K25‘s defensive system isn’t perfect by any means, but it’s far more intuitive and easy to adapt to than before. It’s clear that patience is the key here as the abilities to pressure and slide allows the player to block the channels of the opponent and wait for a fumble or retrieval of the ball. If the opponents get past the player, though, it’s the same nonsense as before: Pray and hope they miss the shot and catch the rebound because nobody is catching them.

There’s No Shortage Of Modes To Explore In NBA 2K25

NBA 2K25 doesn’t slack on the modes and options, feeling like there’s always something to do here. From experiencing the WNBA to hitting the streets for a fast-and-furious B-ball session or reliving the glory eras of LeBron or MJ (including the grainy aesthetic of the ’90s) in the MyNBA mode, there’s more than enough to appeal to diehard and casual fans. Although, it’s important to note that most of these modes can only be played if a player is online. So, if that problematic internet cable in the sea gets eaten by a shark again, no ballin’.

There are two modes that need to be discussed, though, since they are the polar opposites of each other. The first: MyCareer. It sucks a player right in, providing a thorough and layered experience of the rise to the top of the game that’s rich with options and potential. The player possesses the ability to create their character (MyPlayer, aka MP) all the way down to the nitty-gritty details of how they play through MP Builder – or by picking another preset. Then, it’s time to step into the world of a pro, interacting with coaches, teammates, GMs, and exploring all the wonders of the City as MP embarks on a quest to be the best. Much like in WWE 2K games, Visual Concepts hardly slacks on career modes, delivering an engaging narrative with decent-enough options to shape MP’s journey.

Conversely, MyGM might be the worst option in NBA 2K25. While it’s styled like an RPG, it gives the illusion of choice when there really isn’t much and feels rather barebones in comparison to everything else. Visual Concepts could learn a thing or two from Football Manager, especially in terms of how to create an addictive and multilayered mode that keeps players coming back over and over again rather than a basic experience.

Is NBA 2K25 Worth Buying?

As said in the intro, it’s tough to create an entirely new game on a yearly basis. NBA 2K25 makes changes where it matters, though, infusing much-needed freshness into the gameplay and providing many options to keep players invested until next year. So, yes, it’s worth putting down the cash for this year’s edition. Hopefully, NBA 2K26 continues to build on this standard set and addresses issues such as the poor MyGM mode.

