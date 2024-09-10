Developer Stoic aims to take control of the nostalgic side-scrolling video game genre in 2025, but with the sensibilities and enjoyment factor of the 1990s. Resultantly, Towerborne comes across as the perfect retro title with all the RPG bells and whistles that people expect from modern games. While it’s still a little barebones (after all, it’s in the early access phase), it shows promise that this could be a fun and entertaining game to play on its own and with friends in the future.

Designed to look like an animated film, Towerborne welcomes players into a fantasy world where heroes known as Aces need to reclaim the land from evil forces – you know, the general fantasy adventure spiel. The Belfry acts as the homebase where players interact with other NPCs and the world, upgrade their Ace’s talents and gears, and have the ability to discover their next mission on the World Map.

It’s Time For Aces To Hack And Slash Their Way Through Hordes Of Monsters

The ability to refine the Ace lies in the player’s hand as they decide which class to choose from: Pyroclast (warclubs), Sentinel (sword and shield), Rockbreaker (gauntlets), and Shadowstriker (daggers). There’s the opportunity to swap and change between classes in an effort to figure out which playing style suits the player best, but it’s recommended that this is done earlier rather than later – or the Ace could become unbalanced through choices made to enhance the previous class. Simultaneously, players can add spirit companions known as Umbras to their arsenal. These little tykes assist in battle and prove to be valuable when Aces find themselves in a pickle.

Fast-paced and bubbling with danger at every corner, Towerborne follows the simple hack-and-slash formula. Find the enemy and destroy (also, don’t be a fool – learn how to roll away and block blows or the Aces go to heaven). However, the game becomes more complex once the player progresses past the early missions and into wilder lands, as enemies grow in significant numbers and harbor specific shields and defense mechanisms that are harder to break down. That’s where the real challenge begins. Expectedly, the more Aces playing, the easier it will be to defeat these cretins.

Towerborne’s Success Rests On How Big The Player Base Will Be

This is where Toweborne is likely to succeed or fail in the near future. As it’s set to be a free-to-play title (with the ability to buy founders packs for those who want to access it immediately), it should attract a decent-enough player base and not go the way of Concord (R.I.P. August 23, 2024-September 6, 2024). Naturally, the more players present, the more interesting and engaging it will become, as it encourages crews to fight off the hordes of monsters. In addition, it’s rewarding to see the Ace grow in stature as they unlock new gear, weapons, etc.

Although, since this is a live service game, interest could wane if a) Stoic doesn’t release regular content drops; and b) the developer and studio go back on the promise to only use microtransactions for “cosmetics and must-have convenience items.” Every gamer knows how greedy studios get and tweak the formula once players are stuck in and want more, so everyone takes these promises with a pinch of salt. In the case of Towerborne, it’s a fun and promising side-scroller, but its long-term success rests squarely on the regular nature of content drops and if Stoic and Xbox Game Studios stick to their word to not chase the microtransactions in the end. Let’s chat in a year’s time!

