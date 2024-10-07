In last year’s review of EA Sports FC 24, the biggest flaw of the game was how it rebranded from FIFA but changed nothing – a new lick of paint for the lack of a better term. Well, kudos to EA Sports, because EA Sports FC 25 feels like what its predecessor should have been. For the first time in forever, speed demons are punished for trying to outpace the opposition – since this football sim is all about patience and tactics, baby.

While the other modes remain largely the same, the gameplay engine of EA Sports FC 25 showcases a desire to be more authentic to the beautiful game’s spirit and how it’s played in the real world. Sure, some players are naturally faster than others, but the reality is that while Manchester United’s Antony might be quicker than the average defender, he shouldn’t automatically be OP. (He’s only the G.O.A.T. because he’s a human fidget spinner, of course.)

This year’s edition emphasizes tactics rather than arcade-style gameplay

The addition of FC IQ makes it easier to switch tactics within the game, but it’s what under the bonnet, so to speak, where this title shines. The AI players react in smarter ways on the field, learning the opposition’s go-to tactics and moves like pros, and the gameplay removes the ability to turn the sprint button into a finishing move. It’s all about looking for space and adapting if the match doesn’t go a team’s way rather than the sprint-and-pray approach many players used in previous versions of the game. In fact, an on-screen message usually pops up to let the player know that it might be time to switch things up. Free tip: Pay attention to these tips.

The byproduct of these changes is that matches slow down. While this might disappoint those who love the arcade experience, this reform has been long overdue in the series. Not everything needs to be frenetic and a million miles an hour, since football is more than that – look at Manchester City’s Rodri, who possesses the speed of a bread loaf but his other football skills are outrageously good. This change allows EA Sports FC to catch up with the likes of NBA 2K25. For a while now, these other sports sims have valued players putting in the time to learn the tactics and understand the sports on a deeper level. For casual gamers, this creates a steep learning curve, but it adds longevity for those who want more rewarding and varied gameplay in the long run.

The glitches remain hilariously bad

It’s almost become a yearly event where the latest EA Sports FC or FIFA title provides an infinite amount of memes, and the Internet can’t stop laughing at how unintentionally funny these glitch-riddled moments are. That said, EA Sports FC 25 provides a number of embarrassing gaffes that make one wonder if anyone does QA on these games at all.

Apart from the regular batch of players running through each other and turning into contortionists, there was no kit-clashing logic during the game’s first week of release. It’s a bit of a mess if a player chooses Chelsea and the opponent selects Everton, since they both wear blue shirts, and it becomes impossible to identify who is who on the field. Good luck trying to win a game like this.

Then, there’s a strange, random occurrence where a player selects a goal celebration and the screen zooms out to show the stadium – not the players. Occasionally, it happens with fouls, too, making it more than likely this is an issue with the animations. Now, look, if this happened once out of every 100 games, sure – it might be tough to identify. However, this happens every second or third game.

EA Sports FC 25 proves to be a better game, but the mistakes bring it down

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to gauge the average sentiment of gamers about EA Sports FC and FIFA. For years now, most fans think these games don’t do enough to merit yearly purchases. In reality, it’s impossible for developers to create a brand-new game from scratch every 12 months – it’s just not going to happen.

EA Sports FC 25 makes real improvements where it matters most – the gameplay. However, for all the good it does, it’s brought down by a number of glitches and – quite frankly – rookie errors in what’s supposed to be a AAA title. How can EA Sports expect gamers to part with serious cash for this game when it needs several patches to actually be a premium game in the first place?