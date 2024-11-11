It’s been four years since the last Black Ops game, and fans have certainly felt the absence. Throughout those four years, Modern Warfare kept the franchise alive, reintroducing a new era for Warzone and a new “identity” for the Call of Duty brand. The days of CoD being a bombastic MilSim are long gone – now, you can play as the RX-78-2 Gundam and shoot Nicki Minaj in an average Domination match. Considering the overwhelmingly negative reception Modern Warfare III received , Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 had to become the franchise’s savior. In many ways, the game more than achieves that purpose. However, once the excitement of dolphin diving with Omnimovement fades and you find yourself in your third Prestige, you start noticing the tiny cracks plaguing the game’s multiplayer component.

The Best Solo Call of Duty in Ages

A common complaint gamers had with Modern Warfare III is how its campaign mode felt like an afterthought. Not only does it end on a cliffhanger, but almost every level is just a reused asset from Warzone. The result is a campaign that lacks the spectacle of previous CoD stories. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 fixes every gripe I had with MWIII‘s single-player mode. The campaign is one of the series’ best, filled to the brim with the thrilling vibe of every Black Ops story mode. ‘Emergence’ might be the best level I’ve ever played in any solo CoD campaign. However, once you’re done with the single-player mode and jump into multiplayer – that’s where things get ugly.

Skill-Based Losing Streaks

I have to come clean here: I loved MWIII‘s multiplayer. The frantic action just clicked with me. No matter how frantic a match could get, you always had the sense that you were in control. Unfortunately, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 feels like a completely different game in almost every way. Omnimovement, the star of the show for Black Ops 6‘s marketing campaign, makes every match feel like you’re playing on ice, especially if you’re playing with a keyboard and mouse. Most of the game’s movement feels explicitly designed for controllers. Aiming is the only area where PC players get an advantage over console owners – and even then, the game’s aim assist makes it easier than ever to score some free headshots.

Then, there’s the lackluster map selection available at launch. Yes, MWIII was pushing it near the end of its life with how heavily it utilized Shipment, but at least it had one fun map. Almost every map in Black Ops 6‘s multiplayer feels like a step down from MWIII, with Stakeout and maybe Scud being the only exceptions. There’s only so much Nuketown can do to keep the game alive. Fortunately, Treyarch has already announced the new maps arriving in Black Ops 6‘s first season . At least with those improvements – and perhaps some better spawn points for existing maps – players might feel like the multiplayer mode is as fun as it used to be in the days of Cold War.

A Step In The Right Direction

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is a great game, and a step in the right direction for the franchise. That only makes it all the more frustrating to see there are so many glaring issues going on with the game right now.

With the best Zombie maps we’ve had in ages, and a new Prestige system that promises to keep players engaged throughout the whole year, let’s hope Black Ops 6 eventually turns into the game it should have been since its rocky release.

