There’s a man currently starring in one of the biggest shows on Paramount+, alongside Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren, and Pierce Brosnan. He’s been in two Captain America films, delivered the most talked-about performance in British television in a decade, and has an Olivier Award, a BAFTA, and an OBE. If you passed him on the street today, you would not know his name. His name is Toby Jones. And he is not alone.

Hollywood has a quiet habit of consuming extraordinary talent and returning nothing but a vaguely familiar face. The actors below have collectively appeared in hundreds of films and television shows, earned awards, anchored presences in franchises worth billions — and remained, stubbornly, anonymous. This is their overdue introduction.

Toby Jones

Image Credit: Paramount+

A well-seasoned British thespian, Toby Jones has a respectable number of roles on his resume. He began his acting career in 1992, only getting small support roles until 2006 when his starring role in Infamous turned him into a superstar. Most recently he appeared in MobLand — Guy Ritchie’s Paramount+ crime drama — and before that delivered a career-defining turn as Alan Bates in Mr Bates vs The Post Office, the most-watched British drama in over a decade. Season 2 of MobLand is currently in production.

Despite being easily recognisable for his role as Truman Capote, few people mention Toby Jones by name. Perhaps modern audiences would be more familiar with the character he plays in the Captain America movies: Doctor Arnim Zola.

Héctor Elizondo

Image Credit: Disney

If you’re a fan of rom-coms from the ’90s and early 2000s, chances are you’ve come across one with actor Héctor Elizondo. He was the head of security (secretly in love with the queen) in The Princess Diaries, the boss of Richard Gere in Runaway Bride, and he played a “cool” hotel manager in Pretty Woman.

Elizondo also has plenty of TV roles to his name, including the lead on Chicago Hope and a recurring role alongside Tim Allen in Last Man Standing. He’s just unquestionably good at every role that’s handed to him. How have we all gone this long without knowing his name?

John Hawkes

Image Credit: HBO

It’s strange to think that an actor can be good enough to be nominated for an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award but still fly under the radar for many people. John Hawkes may not be a name you know, but you’ve likely seen his face in Winter’s Bone alongside Jennifer Lawrence, The Sessions with Helen Hunt, or maybe even the critically acclaimed HBO TV show Deadwood. Chances are, you may not even realise you’re watching Hawkes, given just how incredibly different he looks for each role.

Peter Stormare

Image Credit: Summit Entertainment

Do you need a Russian guy? Here’s Peter Stormare, probably the most famous actor nobody knows. Oh, was it a German villain? Here’s Peter Stormare. Whenever there’s a bad guy in an action flick that’s vaguely Eastern European, there’s a good chance that it’s going to be played by Peter Stormare.

This Swedish actor and musician has appeared in a multitude of roles throughout his career. He began acting in 1978 and has since worked in films, movies, and even video games, most notably in the PS4 title Until Dawn, where a digitalised version of himself appears as the game’s narrator.

As we mentioned before, Stormare’s Eastern European looks and thick accent have made him the guy to call if you need a foreign baddy of any kind. Stormare has acted both in America and in his native Sweden. Let’s just hope that more people know his name in Sweden than they do overseas, even though he’s been in nearly every film with a Russian/German/Ukrainian guy ever made.

Jon Polito

Image Credit: ABC

When an actor has been playing different characters for over 30 years, one would expect that his name would be emblazoned on everyone’s minds by now. Sadly, the name “Jon Polito” isn’t uttered with the same admiration as the “Brad Pitts” and “Leonardo DiCaprios” of our time. That doesn’t mean that Polito wasn’t an incredible character actor and one that everyone’s sure to have seen in at least one detective flick.

Perhaps you’ve seen Polito in one of the Coen Brothers’ films. The actor appeared in five of the duo’s movies, including the beloved The Big Lebowski. Sadly, Jon Polito passed away on September 1st, 2016. Hollywood lost one of its great invisible giants that day — a man who deserved far more than a footnote.

Larry Miller

Image Credit: PolyGram Filmed Entertainment

You can’t call yourself a ’90s kid if you’ve never seen anything with Larry Miller in it. He always seemed to nab the role of dry, cynical authority figure in comedies. I personally remember him most vividly as the overprotective dad who makes his daughter wear a fake pregnancy belly in 10 Things I Hate About You, but he’s just as memorable as Paolo (Mia’s personal stylist) in The Princess Diaries.

You also can’t overlook all the times he’s played a snooty dean, principal, or professional on screen. He honestly thrives in those types of roles.

John Carroll Lynch

Image Credit: The Weinstein Company

Better known for his role as Norm Gunderson in Fargo, John Carroll Lynch is a dedicated character actor who doesn’t nearly get all the recognition he deserves. His acting career began in 1993 when he played a small role in the film Grumpy Old Men. Since then, Lynch has been cast as an everyman in a selection of great films, including Gran Torino and Shutter Island.

In 2017, Lynch decided to try directing a film for a change. The result is the touching Lucky: a tale of a 90-year-old man coming to terms with his own mortality. The movie stars Harry Dean Stanton, who, coincidentally, is another actor who is often criminally overlooked.

John Michael Higgins

Image Credit: Lionsgate

You know the face. It feels like John Michael Higgins has played every annoying neighbour, male announcer/host/news anchor, and flamboyant/gay character in popular comedies over the past three decades. While his roles are never big enough for us to actually learn his name, he’s definitely appeared on screen enough for us to recognise him instantly. Higgins has also become an actual host on the game shows America Says and Split Second. So, he’s definitely moving into household name territory.

William Fichtner

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

William Fichtner fits the definition of “famous actor nobody knows” to a T. Although the actor has been acting since 1994, his flexible acting skills and imposing looks make him fit to play any type of character, whether they’re one of the good guys or the villains.

Perhaps his first big role could be considered the one he got in 1998’s Armageddon, where he plays Colonel William Sharp. A couple of years later, he starred in The Perfect Storm and appeared as an unnamed bank manager in 2008’s The Dark Knight.

Néstor Carbonell

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

No, his name isn’t Eyeliner Guy, though that’s probably how most people remember him. Néstor Carbonell has one of those faces you instantly recognize but can never quite name. He’s been everywhere — from Lost and Ally McBeal to Ray Donovan and Crown Heights, not to mention showing up in Christopher Nolan’s Batman movies like it’s no big deal. For years, audiences have wondered if he’s actually wearing eyeliner (he’s not, by the way).

Hollywood has an obligation it keeps failing to honour. These actors don’t just fill scenes — they elevate every project they touch, often saving films that would otherwise be forgettable. It’s time the industry stopped treating them as faces for hire and started giving them the recognition, the billing, and the cultural permanence their careers have long since earned. They are not supporting players. They are the reason you remember the movie.

RELATED: These 8 Actors Poured Everything Into Their Last Film — And Never Lived to See It