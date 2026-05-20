“I intend to enjoy the time I have left. And I suggest you do the same. Life is precious. Enjoy every single second. You never know when… Good luck.” Those were the last words said by actor Tony Todd on screen at the end of Final Destination: Bloodlines. And they hit really hard.

Hollywood has a way of making you believe actors are larger than life, but sometimes their final movie roles hit harder than any blockbuster ending. Over the years, we’ve seen actors pass away before watching their swan songs light up cinemas. Here is a list of 10 actors who died before their movie was released.

Bruce Lee

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

The legendary Bruce Lee was just 32 years old when he passed away from a cerebral oedema in 1973. Unfortunately, the actor and martial artist never got a chance to see his final film, Enter the Dragon, which was released just weeks after his death. The film is widely regarded as one of his greatest works.

Brandon Lee

Image Credit: Dimension Films

Brandon Lee’s breakthrough role in The Crow was sadly his final. The rising actor tragically passed away on set in 1993 after a prop gun misfired. But Brandon’s haunting performance went on to gain the film a strong cult following.

Chadwick Bosewick

Image Credit: Netflix

The world was left shocked by the tragic passing of Chadwick Bosewick back in 2020. However, fans got to enjoy one of his best performances in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom later the same year. Bosewick even received a posthumous Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of Levee Green.

Heath Ledger

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Heath Ledger delivered one of the best performances as the Clown Prince of Crime in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. Sadly, he didn’t get to enjoy the praise his performance would receive, as he passed away from an accidental overdose before the movie’s debut in 2008.

Luke Perry

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

Luke Perry’s last role was in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The actor who played Wayne Maunder in the film passed away four months before the movie was released after he suffered from a stroke.

Michael Madsen

Image Credit: Broken Swing Productions

Kill Bill and Reservoir Dogs actor Michael Madsen died from cardiac arrest in July 2025. His final film, A Corpse in Kensington, will be released in July this year.

Ray Liotta

Image Credit: Brainstorm Media

67-year-old Ray Liotta passed away in his sleep from respiratory failure, pulmonary oedema, and heart failure while filming Dangerous Waters in 2022. The film was released a year after his death, but will be remembered as one of his final performances in a long and successful career in Hollywood.

Tony Todd

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

We can’t talk about actors who died before their final movie was released without mentioning Tony Todd. Thankfully, he was able to deliver a poignant message to his fans at the end of Final Destination: Bloodlines. His unscripted lines were short and sweet. The actor passed away from stomach cancer on November 6, 2024.

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