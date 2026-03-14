Beyond the cool storylines that blend teenage drama with supernatural thrills, one of the best things about Buffy the Vampire Slayer is that it introduced an entire new generation of outstanding actors and actresses to its fans.

While most people surely had a crush on Sarah Michelle Gellar or David Boreanaz, others were solely captivated by the complex rogue slayer, Faith, played by Eliza Dushku. Despite becoming an absolute fan favorite, Dushku seemingly vanished a few years ago. Here’s what she’s been up to, and why she’s still some fans’ eternal crush.

The Rogue Slayer

Image Credit: The WB

Season 3 of Buffy is arguably the point where the series found its groove. By then, we had already fallen in love with what the show had to offer, so it was time for the showrunners to introduce some new characters that would shake things up. Faith was one of those characters.

Dushku gave the character a dangerous edge, contrasting with Buffy’s less extreme personality. Some fans even argue that her character arc is one of the best in the series.

One Franchise, Two Shows

Image Credit: The WB

Originally, Faith would appear in just three Buffy episodes. Fortunately, fans loved her so much that she would become an integral part of the franchise instead. Dushku’s portrayal was so outstanding that she would reprise the part in Buffy’s very own spin-off, Angel.

Dushku quickly became a mainstay on television, even if she rejected the chance to star in a Faith-centric Buffy spin-off. Her popularity on the small screen could only mean one thing: it was time to hit Hollywood.

From Hit to Hit

By the mid 2000s, Eliza Dushku was everywhere. From starring in popular shows like Tru Calling and Dollhouse, to video games like Yakuza and Saints Row 2. When it comes to the silver screen, Dushku already had a head start on that front. She had appeared in movies like True Lies and Race the Sun, even before she was on Buffy.

After Buffy, however, her big screen roles multiplied exponentially. Besides high-profile films such as Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Wrong Turn, Dushku gravitated towards more personal, independent projects.

Fighting the Good Fight

More than just an excellent performer, Dushku has always been a committed defender of social causes, ranging from helping war survivors in Africa to serving as the Ambassador of Culture and Tourism for Tirana, Albania’s capital.

She would also be an avid supporter of her co-stars’ commitment against sexual harassment and the #MeToo movement. After finding herself in the middle of one such situation – tied to Bull’s lead actor, Michael Weatherly – Dushku went into a long hiatus.

Finally At Peace

Image Credit: Instagram / elizadushku / Eugene Gologursky & @thestewartofny

In late 2025, Dushku finally revealed what many fans feared: she would retire from acting for good. Now, the retired actress focuses her efforts on mental health. Dushku is a certified psychedelic-assisted therapist and mental health counselor, alongside working as a producer for related documentaries on the subject.

Finally, after a career playing the “bad girl,” Dushku has found peace by helping those who need it most. And the best part? She still looks like the Faith we all know and love.

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