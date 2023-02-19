Who is the strongest Marvel character? Is it The One Above All? Get the scoop on this all-powerful figure, as we discuss its strengths and weaknesses in comparison to other comic-book heroes.

RELATED: The 9 Most Powerful Marvel Gods of All Time, Ranked

Who is Marvel’s The One Above All and is he the strongest Marvel character? In all honesty, we don’t know too much about him. But, in Marvel terms, he is the most powerful being of all time. Also known as “Above All Others”, this is Marvel’s most powerful being and their version of God.

Comic book fans have long argued about who the most powerful being in the Marvel Universe is. There has always been a lot of mystery surrounding the character and his origins. Like, who is The One Above All? Is he more powerful than The Presence? Is he the ultimate god of Marvel? Is he Jack Kirby or, perhaps, Stan Lee? Will he appear in the MCU?

“I am the One Above All. I see through many eyes. I build with many hands. They are themselves, but they are also me. I am all-powerful. My only weapon is love. The mystery intrigues me.” – One Above All.

Origins

Although he has rarely appeared in the pages of Marvel comics, only making brief appearances (around 15 times), The One Above All, who first appeared in Doctor Strange #13, is the creator of all there is and ever will be in the omniverse. He sees all and knows all. He is also able to appear anywhere and everywhere he pleases. He exists beyond time and space. With unlimited power, he is the most powerful being ever, hence his title. And yet, we’ve hardly seen or heard much about him.

Over the years, he has shown himself in various different forms. To some, he might appear as a bright beam of energy. For others, he might appear as a normal man or woman. The Fantastic Four once journeyed beyond the boundaries of existence and ended up in The One Above All’s personal realm, where he took the form of Marvel comic book artist Jack Kirby. He also appeared to Peter Parker as a homeless man, guiding him during the death of Aunt May.

Some believe that the character is merely a metaphor for the comic book creators who create the comics we enjoy. Others believe he is the physical or spiritual representation of love and power.

How powerful is The One Above All?

“I see through many eyes. I build with many hands. They are themselves, but they are also me. I am all-powerful. My only weapon is love. The mystery intrigues me.”

The One Above All is more powerful than every character that you could come across in the Marvel universe, all of them, including the Chaos King, Gabriel Shepherd, Franklin Richards, and Matthew Malloy. Even if you combined all their powers together, they still wouldn’t match a small fraction of his power. He will never die and existed before everything else and will be around after everything else has passed away.

Even Thor once noted, “‘Tis said that a being, called the Living Tribunal — the final judge — hath the power to enforce his will ‘pon any cosmos he doth judge! And ’tis said his power is supreme in all the Multiverse. Even I, son of one of the mightiest of all gods, find it impossible to conceive of such levels of power! And ’tis a humbling thought to consider how much greater the Creator of all Universes must be than that of all of His creations combined!”

Above-All-Others

For those who don’t know, The Living Tribunal is an entity that oversees and maintains balance in the realities that constitute the Marvel Comics Multiverse. He serves as a judge of these realities. But even he answers to The One Above All.

Sometimes called “Above-All-Others”, he is the ruler and creator of the omniverse, a collection of every single universe, multiverse, megaverse, dimension (alternate or pocket) and realm. Basically, everything that exists and has a name. Depending on what comic book line you’re reading, he also goes by the name The Presence in DC.

Nothing can ever beat The One Above All. Which probably answers the, “Will he appear in the MCU?” question. There would probably never ever be a reason why The One Above All would need to show himself within the MCU. Unless the entire universe was as the risk of being destroyed, it seems very unlikely.

But yes, he would be able to bring Tony Stark back to life again. And yes, he would be able to reset the entire universe and wipe Thanos out of the history books forever.

So, who is Marvel’s The One Above All?

In all honesty, we don’t know too much about him/her/it. But, in Marvel terms, he/she/it is the most powerful being of all, the alpha and the omega.

FAQ’s About The One Above All Answered

The omnipotent character from the Marvel Comics universe is widely considered to be the most powerful entity in existence. This raises a number of questions about Above-All-Others.

Is anyone more powerful than The One Above All?

The Almighty is considered to be the most powerful character in the Marvel Comics universe, and there are very few entities that could be considered more powerful than him. He is often portrayed as the supreme being in the Marvel universe, and is capable of manipulating reality at will. While there are other powerful characters in the Marvel universe, such as The Living Tribunal or The Beyonder, they are still considered to be beneath The One Above All in terms of power and authority.

Is The One Above All a villain?

Supreme One is not typically portrayed as a villain in the Marvel Comics universe. Instead, he is often depicted as a benevolent force, guiding the actions of other characters and working towards the greater good. While he may not always be directly involved in the events of the Marvel universe, his influence is felt throughout, and he is often called upon by other characters when they are facing insurmountable odds.

Did Thanos beat The One Above All?

To the best of our knowledge, Thanos has never beaten the Bald Parrot. While Thanos is a powerful character in his own right, he is not considered to be anywhere near as powerful as The One Above All, and it is unlikely that he would be able to defeat him in a battle.

Who is beyond The One Above All?

There are very few characters that are considered to be beyond The One Above All in terms of power or authority. In fact, it is often suggested that The One Above All is the supreme being in the Marvel Comics universe, and there is nothing that exists beyond him.

What God is The One Above All?

The Ultimate Force of Creation is not typically associated with any specific religion or mythology. Instead, he is portrayed as a universal force that exists outside of any particular belief system. While he may be called a “God” by some characters in the Marvel universe, this is not meant to imply that he is associated with any particular religion or belief system.

Who is the father of The One Above All?

The identity of The One Above All’s father is not known, as he is typically portrayed as an all-encompassing force that exists outside of any familial relationships.