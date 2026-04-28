The entertainment industry can be absolutely relentless in its pursuit of “physical perfection.” As much as inclusivity and diversity have advanced in modern Hollywood, it’s undeniable that conventional attractiveness still sells the tickets. Hollywood has no qualms about replacing and recasting actors for a role with someone more “appealing” or “hotter”. Here are 10 times Hollywood recast actors for that very reason.

Megan Fox

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Even one of the most popular hot icons of the 2010s wasn’t safe from being recast. Fox famously lost her role in Transformers: Dark of the Moon due to her negative comments about director Michael Bay—but some critics were quick to point out the elephant in the room: her replacement was Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, a Victoria’s Secret model with zero acting experience.

Scarlett Johansson

Image Credit: USA Films

Instead of losing a role for not being “hot enough,” Johansson missed out on playing Lisbeth in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo because David Fincher considered her “too hot” for the role. The part went to Rooney Mara instead, whose transformative looks fit Fincher’s image of Lisbeth.

Joan Marshall

Image Credit: NBC

Marshall played the role of Lily Munster in The Munsters’ pilot episode. Studio execs felt she looked too much like Morticia Addams, and went with Yvonne De Carlo instead, who was already a legitimate movie star and pin-up icon, to give the show more “punch.”

Samantha Morton

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Classics

The iconic voice of Samantha, the AI companion from Her, was dubbed by Scarlett Johansson, who Spike Jonze believed had a “huskier” voice than Samantha Morton, who actually recorded all her lines on-set.

Christian Bale

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Bale almost lost his iconic role as Patrick Bateman to Leonard DiCaprio, since some studio execs considered DiCaprio as one of the “hottest” Hollywood heartthrobs after the success of Titanic. Thankfully, DiCaprio backed out, paving the way for Bale’s career-defining performance.

Melora Hardin

Image Credit: Walt Disney Studios

Jan from The Office almost played the role of Marty McFly’s girlfriend, Jennifer, in the Back to the Future series. However, she was recast when Michael J. Fox replaced Eric Stoltz, since Hardin was significantly taller than Fox. She was replaced by (the shorter) Claudia Wells.

Rachel Dratch

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

Dratch, who rose to fame among the cast of SNL, played the part of Jenna DeCarlo (later Maroney) in the 30 Rock pilot. The studio decided they wanted more of a “bombshell” for the role, and the part went to Jane Krakowski once the series got greenlit.

Mark Webber

Image Credit: Wrekin Hill Entertainment

After recording the pilot for ABC’s Stumptown, Webber was unceremoniously replaced by Jake Johnson. Webber considered the change “degrading,” stating that the executives told him he simply wasn’t “handsome enough” for the part.

Andrew Garfield

Image Credit: Sony Pictures

Garfield was almost picked to play Prince Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian. He was ultimately rejected in favor of Ben Barnes, who, in the eyes of the studio, looked more like a traditional “Disney Prince.”

Ryan Gosling

Image Credit: MGM

When you say the words “Hollywood recast actors”, Ryan Gosling probably doesn’t even come to mind. But as unlikely as it seems, the actor was turned down for not being attractive enough. He gained 60 pounds for Them Lovely Bones, shocking director Peter Jackson. The part of Jack Salmon went to the more “traditional-looking” leading man, Mark Wahlberg.

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