Actress and model Brooke Shields has been in the public eye for so long that audiences seem to forget how strange her journey in the industry has been. As an 11-month-old baby, she had her very first job in an Ivory soap commercial, thanks to her mom, Teri Shields, a former model who quickly became her full-time manager. “I was her greatest creation,” Shields later told People. “It was us against the world.”

Pretty Baby and Early Controversy That Shaped Her Career

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By the time Shields was 11-years-old, the world already recognized her face. Her very controversial role in Pretty Baby in 1978 caused so much outrage that the film still gets debated today. But the actress insists that the film never scared her, and that she actually loved being on the set. “I was such a naïve, innocent child,” she told USA Today.

The Blue Lagoon, Calvin Klein, and Peak Teen Stardom

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By the early ’80s, Shields was already a star and had appeared in some of her most famous works: The Blue Lagoon in 1980 and Endless Love in 1981. And she was literally on magazines across the globe. In fact, at the age of 14, she became the youngest person to ever appear on the cover of Vogue.

At 15, she appeared in those very famous Calvin Klein ads and delivered another controversial line that shocked the public: “You want to know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing.” All these years later, she brags that she still owns those jeans and still manages to squeeze into them.

In the ’80s, there probably wasn’t a more famous teen than Brooke Shields, but right at the peak of her teen stardom, she decided to walk away from Hollywood (or at least hit the pause button). Instead, she enrolled at Princeton University, graduating in 1993 with a degree in Romance Languages.

Brooke Shields and Michael Jackson: The Truth About Their Friendship

Brooke Shields was only 13 when she first met Michael Jackson, who was 20 at the time. Because of their shared childhood fame experience, they shared a strange bond. Of course, many years later, in 1993, Jackson told Oprah Winfrey they were dating – something that caught Shields completely by surprise.

Nevertheless, she later laughed it off, recalling how she called him out for dragging her into what she basically called “crazy town.”

The truth is that they were just good friends who enjoyed each other’s company and had similar interests, like movies and junk food. “We are just friends,” she told the public. And, according to her, that’s all it ever was.

Reinventing Herself on TV: Suddenly Susan and Beyond

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When Shields eventually returned to Hollywood, she found her place on television with shows like Suddenly Susan, which ran from 1996 to 2000 and earned her two Golden Globe nominations, and also Nightcap and Law & Order: SVU.

During that time, Shields also opened up about her personal life, including her mother’s alcoholism and about being a caretaker to her as a teenager. She also learned how to separate her body and her looks from everyone else’s opinions.

In 2018, at 52, she fronted a body-positive swimwear campaign with Swimsuits For All. “I finally feel comfortable and proud of all the hard work I’ve put into my body,” she said at the time.

Still Thriving at 60: Brooke Shields’ Career Today

Brooke Shields in All’s Fair (2025) Image Credit: Hulu

Today, Shields talks less about aging and her body and way more about actual living. And she’s still acting in TV. In 2020, she appeared in 9-1-1. And in 2025, she appeared in All’s Fair. She’s also appeared in films like Mother of the Bride, Gracie & Pedro: Pets to the Rescue and Out of Order!

45 years after The Blue Lagoon, Brooke Shields isn’t stuck in the past. Even at 60, she remains one of the most hardworking and most beautiful women in the world.