While most celebrities love to flaunt their fame, some would love to keep their private lives… well, private. Even though many believe that social media gives them a look behind the scenes of their famous lives, others prefer to stay off of Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. And sometimes it’s for the better, too. As we’ve seen countless times already, one slip-up could cause a heap of controversy. Here are 30 famous Hollywood celebrities who stay clear of social media altogether. It just isn’t for them.

Robert Pattinson

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Robert Pattinson is a joker. He’s also Batman. But mostly, he is really funny about things, including social media. When asked about why he doesn’t have a social media account, he revealed, “Do you think when you take a selfie, it flips your face around? [What do you mean?] See, you don’t have a side. Anyone who’s really got a side, you flip around and you’re horrified. That’s why I don’t have Instagram, if I took a selfie then I feel like I don’t exist.” Thankfully, there are plenty of fan accounts to follow.

Rachel McAdams

Image Credit: 20th Century Studios

Rachel McAdams, who first made a name for herself in The Notebook alongside Ryan Gosling, seems to be stuck in the past – or at least living in a very different time than most people. “I listen to the news on the radio. I don’t have a television, and I am really bad at e-mail,” McAdams told People back in 2009. “I’m really ignorant.” It was probably very easy for her to stay in character in Send Help, where she plays a character stuck on a remote island.

Emily Blunt

Image Credit: IMDB

Despite appearing in many sci-fi films in the past, Blunt has made it pretty clear that she’s not great with technology. “I’m like a dinosaur with that stuff, No. 1. But it’s also not really an organic sort of fit for me,” Blunt told Vulture. “I can barely remember to text people back!” I guess that means she won’t be showing up in anyone’s DMs very soon.

Kate Winslet

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

Kate Winslet has a stronger stance against social media than most celebrities. She blames it for many of the problems in the world today. “It has a huge impact on young women’s self-esteem, because all they ever do is design themselves for people to like them,” Winslet told The Sunday Times. “And what comes along with that? Eating disorders. And that makes my blood boil. And [it’s] the reason we don’t have any social media in our house.” Those are fair points.

Julia Roberts

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Actress Julia Roberts stays clear of socials for very good reasons. She just doesn’t have the time to keep scrolling all day long. “Listen, I don’t have my head in the sand. I’m aware of the different outlets, however you label them. It’s like people talking about a TV show: I can be perfectly aware of the TV show and the story, but it doesn’t mean I watch it. I have other friends who watch it, and they tell me about it,” she said in InStyle‘s June 2016 issue. “I mean, we were talking about Instagram. Everyone has Instagram on their phone. And I just, yeah, [if I had it] I would be looking at it all the time.” Isn’t that just like us?

George and Amal Clooney

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George Clooney knows the game. He’s probably had dozens of friends who’ve put their foot in their mouth. “I could easily say something stupid, and I also don’t think you need to be that available,” Clooney told Variety. He probably also doesn’t want fans to message him about Batman & Robin all day.

Mila Kunis

Image Credit: Netflix

The former That ’70s Show actress doesn’t understand why anyone would be interested in what she does all day. She also doesn’t get what she’d share on the platforms, if she were on them. “I just don’t think people need to know when I’m going to the restroom,” she said on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. “What am I gonna tweet? Like, ‘Hey now I’m moving from room to room.’ I don’t really know what I would tweet.” Maybe she really is from the ’70s?

Daniel Radcliffe

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Harry Potter isn’t a big fan of social media. He prefers to have a quiet private life. “I don’t have Twitter and I don’t have Facebook, and I think that makes things a lot easier because if you go on Twitter and tell everybody what you’re doing moment to moment and then claim you want a private life, then no one is going to take that request seriously,” Radcliffe told Sky News. No socials in Hogwarts!

Tina Fey

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Tina Fey is all about the business. She isn’t about to do anything for free. “Why would I give my jokes away for free?” the actress/comedian told Time in an interview. She wants to get paid.

Cate Blanchett

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In an interview with Yahoo Beauty, Blnachett said, “There’s a subversive quality to the Internet, and I do think there’s a genuine ability to connect. But the downside with social media is it divides people really quickly and sets up rivalry and jealousy and a sense of the life over there is better than the life over here.” She’s really not wrong.

Chris Pine

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In 2017, Chris Pine revealed that he isn’t interested in being so connected to technology. “I recently got a record player and a flip phone. I kind of like the simplifying down. I just like the simple, I just like the non-complicated. I don’t want to be connected so much,” he told the interviewer.

Jon Hamm

Image Credit: Apple TV

Hamm is known for having very strong feelings about social media. “I don’t find social media edifying. In any way, shape, or form,” he told the press in an interview for Top Gun: Maverick. Don’t expect the Mad Men actor to jump on socials anytime soon.

Mikey Madison

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27-year-old Mikey Madison has no interest in social media, which is surprising since the Anora actor is so young. But when asked about it in a red carpet interview, she said, “It’s just not for me, really.” And that was that.

Brad Pitt

Image Credit: Netflix

Brad Pitt is pretty old school Hollywood. So it probably isn’t a big surprise that he has avoided social media. Of course, that hasn’t stopped fake accounts from popping up on socials. Just recenty someone fell victim to a scam involving a fake Brad Pitt account. His representatives quickly published a statement that Pitt doesn’t use social media and probably never will… ever!

Scarlett Johansson

Image Credit: USA Films

When asked to promote Jurassic World Rebirth on socials, Johansson refused. “I don’t have a Facebook or a Twitter account,” Johansson told Interview. “I can’t think of anything I’d rather do less than have to continuously share details of my everyday life.” Turns out Rebirth didn’t need social media anyway. The film did fantastically at the box office.

Saoirse Ronan

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It’s not a big surprise that Saoirse Ronan values her privacy. In an interview with Elle, she explained, “I like that people don’t know my business. I just fundamentally believe that they don’t need to.” But she didn’t always feel so strongly about social media. In the ’00s, Ronan had a Twitter account, which she eventually quit. She told The Wrap that “self-promotion has always always made me feel really uncomfortable.” She also mentioned that social media is “too much work for me and too stressful. I’ve developed a kind of distant relationship with my phone and technology over the past couple of years.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

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Phoebe Waller-Bridge finds the pressures of social media too much. She isn’t a fan of negative comments. On the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast, she admitted, “I would feel pressure to be funny the whole time.”

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

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The twins, who grew up in Hollywood, have always valued their privacy. “We really didn’t want to be in the front of it,” Ashley told i-D. Social media isn’t for them.

Kristen Stewart

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Kristen Stewart is another private celebrity who would rather stay off Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. She once told The Hollywood Reporter that social media feels like “feeding into a gigantic machine that you don’t control.”

She also finds it highly annoying. “It’s like you’re trampling on someone’s life without any regard,” Stewart told Flaunt. “Everyone can do it now. Buy a camera and you’re paparazzi; get a Twitter account and you’re an informant. It’s so annoying.”

Kate Moss

Image Credit: IMDB

Kate Moss has never joined any social media platform. Can you imagine how many followers she would have if she did? Well, she’s not interested. She told Business of Fashion she doesn’t want people knowing her business.

Sandra Bullock

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Sandra Bullock also isn’t a fan. Instead, she focuses that time on her career and family. “We’re not representing our lives truthfully,” Bullock told U.K.’s The Times. “I will not take a selfie that I can’t erase. I don’t post or do any of that stuff.”

Jake Gyllenhaal

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

Jake Gyllenhaal is a pretty simple guy. You’d probably catch him riding the subway or eating at your local McDonald’s. So it’s not surprising that he’s stayed off social media for his entire career. The actor told The Hollywood Reporter he doesn’t see any value in social media. He finds it unproductive.

Keanu Reeves

Image Credit: Lionsgate Studios

Is it even surprising that the Matrix actor has zero interest in social media? Even though he constantly appears all over Facebook, X, TikTok and Instagram, this is the same guy who once said, “I’m at that stage in life where I stay out of discussions. Even if you say 1+1=5, you’re right – have fun.”

Jennifer Lawrence

Image Credit: Sony Pictures

Lawrence finds the online world overwhelming, telling InStyle, “I’m not on Twitter because I’m just not good at it. I’m always like, ‘What if I say something wrong?'” Instead, she focuses on her career. “I will never get Twitter. I’m not very good on [a] phone or technology,” the actress told BBC Radio 1. “I cannot really keep up with emails, so the idea of Twitter is so unthinkable to me.”

Emma Stone

Image Credit: Disney

Emma Stone has made no secret that she’s not a fan of socials. She believes the negativity outweighs the benefits by far. “It seems like everyone’s cultivating their lives on Instagram or on different forms of social media, and what pictures look best of their day,” Stone told EPIX.com. It’s just not for her.

Pete Davidson

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Over the years, Pete Davidson has had a love-hate relationship with social media. He’s joined and then deleted social media accounts for a long period of time. Now he’s focused on his own mental health and completely off it. Maybe he’ll return someday.

Winona Ryder

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

In an interview with Esquire, Winona Ryder said, “I don’t live my life online.” Are we really surprised given the way the public has treated her in the past?

Andrew Garfield

Image Credit: Sony Pictures

Andrew Garfield had to tell plenty of lies about Spider-Man over the years. It’s not surprising then that he avoids social media like the plague. According to him, he grew up a “geriatric millennial,” which means he goes without internet completely.

Ryan Gosling

Image Credit: MGM

How much do we actually know about Ryan Gosling’s private life? Very little. Very very little. And he would like to keep it that way. That’s why you’ll never find him on socials.

Keira Knightley

Image Credit: IMDB

Keira Knightley is genuinely afraid of social media. “I had an account for about five seconds. I watched it accumulate, like, 100 followers in three seconds and I got so freaked out that I turned it off straight away,” she said. “And then Facebook. I was on for a day 10 years ago, and never posted anything on it, but it still emails me all the time as if I am a member or whatever.”

During another interview, she expressed the same fears. “I did actually join Twitter for about 12 hours because I tried to be down with the kids and it just creeped me out,” she said on The Jonathan Ross Show. “I didn’t post anything and I was under a false name and I think because Chloë [Grace Moretz] followed me, suddenly all these people started following me and posting, ‘I’m having a cup of tea now,’ and I just got completely freaked out.”

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