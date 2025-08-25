Some characters are unquestionably a product of their time. What some audiences perceived as cool might be borderline offensive to the next generations, sometimes for reasons that no one could have predicted. These ten characters became controversial figures, and in some cases, it had nothing to do with them being offensive at all.

10. James Bond — James Bond Series

One of the most beloved secret agents of all time has come under fire in recent years for his early incarnations that depicted him as a misogynistic caricature. Fortunately, Bond’s been “updated” in a way that still keeps his suave charm intact.

9. Nathan Algren — The Last Samurai

Portrayed as one of the last living Samurai, the fictionalized version of William Adams was seen as a controversial take on the “White Savior” trope that not even Tom Cruise’s charm could redeem.

8. Trevor Slattery — Iron Man 3

Fans were shocked when Marvel turned one of Iron Man’s most iconic villains (and what could have been a brilliant performance by Sir Ben Kingsley) into a joke character with Iron Man 3’s fake Mandarin.

7. Rose Tico — Star Wars Sequel Trilogy

Introduced as a bold member of the resistance, Rose’s character wasn’t well-received by fans, with her sudden romance with Finn being a point of contention.

6. Pocahontas — Pocahontas

Disney’s historically inaccurate Pocahontas somehow managed to be offensive to everyone, including historians, who were quick to point out the glaring flaws in the animated film.

5. The Cat in the Hat — The Cat in the Hat

Mike Myers’ adult take on the iconic children’s character horrified parents and effectively terminated any attempts to produce any more live-action Dr Seuss movies.

4. Bella Swan — The Twilight Saga

Bella might be the protagonist, but she’s little more than a passive observer in her own story. Beyond the series’ usual mockery, critics were worried about Bella’s character normalizing abusive relationships for a generation of teenagers.

3. Alex DeLarge — A Clockwork Orange

Beyond being a provocateur, Kubrick’s take on Alex DeLarge sparked a moral panic among critics who saw the character as an outlet for glamorized violence among the youth. Kubrick himself wrangled with the character’s legacy, asking Warner Bros. to withdraw the film from the UK.

2. Mr. Yunioshi — Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Mickey Rooney’s Mr Yunioshi will go down in history as one of the most insensitive caricatures ever put on film. The obscenely exaggerated stereotypical Japanese features and Rooney’s broken accent would have you believe this 1961 film was made in 1942 instead.

1. Jar Jar Binks — Star Wars Prequel Trilogy

The Prequels sparked a divisive era for Star Wars fans, and most would be quick to single out Jar Jar as the originator of The Phantom Menace’s lukewarm reception. A walking joke that functions only as a buffoon, Jar Jar feels completely detached from the rest of the Saga, even if the theory about him being a Sith Lord makes perfect sense.

