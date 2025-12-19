2025 didn’t mess around. The year kept taking, from the ever-watchable Diane Keaton to the charming Malcolm-Jamal Warner. Now as the year is closing, December is piling on the hurt. The legendary Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa bowed out, and yes, Rob Reiner too. That’s comedy, drama, action, and decades of movie nights gone in a few days. We all felt it. It wasn’t just another headline. Here are 10 Hollywood actors who tragically died in December 2025, some of who didn’t even make the news.

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa – 4 December 2025

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Hollywood never boxed Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa in, even if casting tried. At 75, the Japanese American actor could freeze you with that stare, then flip the switch and ride waves as a chill grandpa in Johnny Tsunami or glide through silk rooms in Memoirs Of A Geisha. Most fans still shout Shang Tsung from Mortal Kombat. He worked nonstop. Tagawa died December 4, 2025, after stroke complications.

Rachael Carpani – 7 December 2025

Image Credit: Seven Network

Rachael Carpani died at 45 after a long fight with chronic illness, and if you grew up on McLeod’s Daughters, you feel it. You probably still picture her as Jodi Fountain, all heart and grit, even after she crossed over to Hollywood in her late 20s.

Béatrice Picard – 9 December 2025

Image Credit: IMDB

Marie Thérèse Béatrice Picard died peacefully in her sleep on December 9, 2025. She was 96, born in 1929, and worked for more than six decades. You probably know her voice more than her face. She dubbed Marge Simpson from The Simpsons and Disney’s Mamá Coco from Coco, roles that lived in your lounge and your childhood.

Jeff Garcia – 10 December 2025

Image Credit: IMDB

Jeff Garcia died at 50 after brutal health setbacks: a collapsed lung, pneumonia, then a stroke. If you ever laughed at the Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius chaos caused by Sheen Estevez, that was him. Same voice, different pitch, as Pip the Mouse on Barnyard. Off-screen, he grinded at the Laugh Factory, chasing stand-up reps while building a voice career.

Jim Ward – 10 December 2025

Image Credit: IMDB

Jim Ward quietly shaped childhoods, then shouted his way into pop culture. His voice powered Captain Qwark in Ratchet & Clank, boomed as Doug Dimmadome on The Fairly OddParents, and revved up 90s afternoons as Stoker on Biker Mice from Mars. An Emmy winner, Ward died on December 10 after years battling advanced Alzheimer’s.

Stanley Baxter – 11 December 2025

Image Credit: IMDB

Stanley Baxter died on December 11, 2025, at 99, a few months shy of 100, which feels rude for someone with his timing. You might not have seen him chasing Hollywood checks, but you’ve felt his fingerprints on British comedy (like The Stanley Baxter Show, The Stanley Baxter Picture Show, The Stanley Baxter Series and Mr Majeika). He also voiced Gofer in The Thief and the Cobbler.

Bob Burns III – 12 December 2025

Image Credit: Instagram / monsterpaloozaofficial

Bob Burns III wore more hats than a studio costume rack. You probably spotted him on screen as a monster or gorilla in sci-fi and horror films and TV, but that barely covers it. Off camera, he advised productions, produced projects, preserved props, and kept genre history alive with obsessive care.

Peter Greene – 12 December 2025

Image Credit: New Line Cinema

Peter Greene spent a career playing bad guys, then exited life in a scene that reads like grim method acting. You remember him from Pulp Fiction and The Mask, always the menace, always unforgettable. He died at 60 after police reportedly found him face down with “blood everywhere” and a note nearby saying, “I’m still a Westie.”

Anthony Geary – 14 December 2025

Image Credit: Claudio Gama/Instagram

Soap TV just lost a giant. Anthony Geary died December 14, three days after surgery complications, and fans of General Hospital felt it immediately. That character paid his rent and broke soap rules on network television forever. Across decades, Geary turned Luke Spencer into chaos you couldn’t stop watching, grabbing eight Daytime Emmys along the way. His 1981 wedding episode pulled 30 million viewers, still unmatched.

Rob Reiner – 14 December 2025

Image Credit: Fortress of Solitude

Rob Reiner made his mark behind the camera, yet his acting always landed the laugh. You grew up with Michael “Meathead” Stivic on All in the Family, then spotted him in Sleepless in Seattle and The Wolf of Wall Street. Directing paid the bills, acting kept it fun. Reiner died on December 14, 2024. His wife, photographer Michele Singer, died with him.

Gil Gerard – 16 December 2025

Image Credit: Walt Disney Television

Gil Gerard died on 16 December 2025 after a rare, aggressive cancer, and if you grew up glued to late-night TV, that one stings. He was 82. For many of you, he’ll always be Buck Rogers from the 1979 film and the TV run that followed.

