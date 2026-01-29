Hollywood loves “perfection”. The only issue is that beauty standards keep changing. For every perfect casting option, there’s one that’s almost perfect in the eyes of the filmmakers, but only if they commit to some minor facial “upgrades”. These 10 actors and actresses had to completely “reinvent” themselves and their faces before they could land the roles that truly elevated them in Hollywood.

10. Eiza González

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Before she made it big in Baby Driver and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Eiza González was mostly known for her work in Mexican telenovelas. Making the crossover wasn’t easy and the young actress had to undergo facial “improvements” to get the roles she wanted. From rhinoplasty to jawline sculpting, González altered her looks to land more roles in American films.

9. Kirsten Dunst

Image Credit: Sony Pictures

Thanks to the Sam Raimi Spider-Man films, Kirsten Dunst skyrocketed into fame. But her journey wasn’t simple either. Dunst once had to deny a producer’s request to have her teeth straightened while filming. She went on to keep her original teeth and never gave in to pressures to change her appearance.

8. Dean Martin

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Dean Martin was told by his agent that he should consider a rhinoplasty to adhere better to the “Hollywood standard.” This marked his transition from lounge singer to film icon.

7. Priyanka Chopra

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Bollywood has just as high beauty standards as Hollywood does. Despite becoming Miss World, Priyanka Chopra was told she would need to upgrade her face before she could become an actress. She went for a (botched) rhinoplasty (as you can see from the image), and then refused any more body modifications.

6. Jennifer Grey

Image Credit: Vestron Pictures

After finding success in Dirty Dancing, Jennifer Grey was set to be the next big thing in Hollywood. Then she took some really bad advice. Producers told her that, if she wanted more acting gigs, she should get a nose job. Ironically, the change worked against her career. Audiences didn’t recognize her face after she got a rhinoplasty.

5. Marlene Dietrich

Image Credit: TCM

Who knew that Dietrich’s iconic sculpted cheekbones didn’t just come from her genes? No, the legendary actress had her back molars removed before she went on to star in films like Morocco and Shanghai Express. Her timeless look was sculpted.

4. Sofia Vergara

Image Credit: ABC

Say what you want, but Vergara embodies the ultimate ideal of Latin beauty. But that wasn’t always the case. At least to some. The Modern Family actress had to drastically alter her looks to stick to Hollywood’s ideal of Latin American women. She was a natural blonde, but Vergara had to dye her hair dark brunette to look more “Colombian” for producers.

3. Mickey Rourke

Image Credit: Star Max

After his boxing injuries, Rourke followed studio cues to remain marketable in Hollywood by undergoing plenty of plastic surgery. He clearly went overboard. The Wrestler was his redemption, proving he was still Mickey Rourke under all those modifications. But he hasn’t been in much since.

2. Jamie Lee Curtis

Image Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

While filming 1985’s Perfect, the cinematographer outright refused to keep working with Jamie Lee Curtis because she had noticeable bags under her eyes. Curtis gave in and underwent eye surgery to remove the bags. Years later, she regretted the decision as it led to complications and an opioid dependency.

1. Christian Bale

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

While most people would believe the Batman actor has a perfect face, Hollywood had notes. In American Psycho, Bale played a narcissist with an obsession for detail. But at the time, Bale had a tiny tooth gap. He underwent surgery to close that gap and reshape his incisors.

