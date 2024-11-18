Epic battles, dynamic plots and a kickass soundtrack. Once we clear our minds and sift through the most basic satisfactions in Zack Snyder’s work, we can see that it shares a similarity with what makes Attack on Titan (one of the top anime of all time according to fans) so special and why he would make a great live-action movie.

Attack on Titan: A Game-Changer in Anime

Over the years, Attack on Titan has smashed records and earned the top spot in the hearts of many anime lovers. Prior to the anime’s arrival, many casual fans were only familiar with the typical shonen plot. One where a character wishes to become number one in whatever top heroic accolade that exists in their universe. While Attack on Titan originally seemed to be heading in that direction, it completely subverted our expectations in exchange for a multi-layered tale of humanity, sacrifice and a hero’s journey. In doing so, it makes itself more memorable and thought-provoking. To bravely come into a medium that already seemed to have its perfect formula, and challenge that formula felt amazing to witness. That’s why Zack Snyder is the right man for the job in a live-action Attack on Titan movie.

Why Zack Snyder is the Right Director

The DC Extended Universe hired the iconic director for Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. It might have all gone south now but we need to look into what Snyder had intended during his run. A director like Snyder is not one to regurgitate his source material, instead, he has a tendency to elevate it in a way that may be polarizing to some, but enlightening to most. His take on the character of Superman is what makes an Attack on Titan directorial collaboration so intriguing. For Snyder, it wasn’t just about presenting a regularly victorious and invulnerable Man of Steel.

The Parallels Between Superman and Eren Yeager

Zack Snyder’s Superman is one that had to grow up with no true sense of self-expression. This was because of the xenophobic element of being mistreated due to his true identity as an alien. Unlike a lot of other Superman movies, Snyder made sure to highlight this part of the hero’s history, down to his adoptive father’s death. Having to watch his father die because people will potentially direct hate toward his family was a defining moment. Like Superman, Eren also had to grow up feeling a limitation in his existence. The literal walls surrounding Paradis were usually unquestioned by people around him, so living with the thought that he was confined like cattle made him feel like an exception. This was further exacerbated by his love for the Survey Corps, showing his desire to live free even with the likelihood of death.

Snyder’s Approach to Character Development

Snyder made sure to understand the core reason why Superman stuck by his identity as Clark Kent, even after realizing his true potential. For Eren, Snyder will undoubtedly connect to the character’s motivations, which can be shown right from the start, highlighting how he wishes to be free, almost in a juxtaposition to Superman. While Kal may have all the power to change the world, he recognizes that living through the lens of a regular man is really what helps him know how to be a better hero. Meanwhile, Eren subverts that by cursing his weakness as an ordinary person in a world filled with cruel injustices. This ultimately leads him down a dark path in his quest for freedom.

Action and Choreography: A Snyder Signature

Nothing beats the fight choreography in a Snyder movie. From the slow-mo shots to fast-paced combat scenes, he’s a master and a delight behind the camera. With his experience being channelled into Attack on Titan, Snyder can elevate the encounters in a movie. This will be best shown in scenes that involve the use of the 3D Maneuver Gear, highlighting cool angles and smooth transitions. It’s already super exciting to imagine and there’s almost no way it won’t end up amazing. Snyder has a core understanding of action, especially when we once again consider Man of Steel with the action scenes in the final battle. How Snyder used buildings to create a dynamic aura was amazing, showing them utilising a variety of close-up shots and farther angles in a way that was easy to follow. In Attack on Titan, this can give characters like Levi and Mikasa a chance to shine in ways that the series could not have explored in the 2D anime medium. For a movie, the horror of the Female Titan battle, the grief on Levi’s face and even the darkness of the forest will feel eerie. Snyder will use his tactful breath to enhance that sort of scene.

Music: Elevating the Cinematic Experience

One big part of the Attack on Titan anime experience is the music. Right from the start, Hiroyuki Sawano gave us epic soundtracks that still remain on our playlists today. Snyder is one who understands how music elevates an action scene, even right from 300, where the film score felt epic, to the beat of Leonidas. Junkie XL is an amazing composer that worked on Man of Steel. However, a fundamental part of the Attack on Titan identity is Hiroyuki Sawano, so seeing them work together to create a perfect cinematic score suited for a live-action movie will be a satisfying sight for fans.

Handling the Stakes and Antagonists

Epic blockbuster scenes are no doubt a lot of fun, but another important part of what makes Zack Snyder a great candidate for an Attack on Titan project is down to how he handles the stakes. Antagonists have their motivations too and Snyder will show off the alternate point of view in a way that makes us root for them equally. Looking no further than Dawn of Justice where Batman was introduced to the DCEU, we saw Snyder touch on what makes Bruce obsessive in his own brand of justice. Characters like Marley in Attack on Titan will certainly get that same respectable treatment from Zack Snyder, giving them the chance to shine and essentially show their own unique point of view.

Zack Snyder is an ambitious director, so matching him up to one of the most ambitious tales in anime history may seem like a shot in the dark, but if there’s one thing he and Hajime Isayama share, it’s the fact that they are not afraid to shatter our preconceived notions on their work.

