For the last two years, since James Gunn first released images of David Corenswet as Superman, the internet has tried to turn him into Zack Snyder‘s worst enemy. Except… the two generals of two very different DC universes aren’t at war. In fact, quite the contrary. While being interviewed on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Snyder finally revealed his thoughts on Superman (2025). And it’s exactly what you’d expect.

If you’ve been online for the last few years, you’ve no doubt seen all the memes and social media posts calling for an all-out war on the DCU. But while many of Snyder’s fans stand with grenades in their hands, the Man of Steel director has chosen a very different stance. And so had Gunn, for that matter. The two have been friends for a long time now. They even made a film together, with Snyder in the director’s chair and Gunn writing the script. Ironically, Dawn of the Dead is probably some of the best work both filmmakers have done.

In 2025, they shared a photograph together on the internet. But it wasn’t enough to put fans at ease. They wanted to fight in the comment sections. They wanted to pick a side.

Well, Zack Snyder just made it easier for you. He’s seen Gunn’s Superman film. And he had nothing but praise for it. Speaking on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, the 59-year-old director said: “James’ Superman, which is amazing and all the best to them, and I can’t wait to see the next movie, and it’s just awesome.”

There was no secret wink or sarcasm or any weird tone in his voice. He likes his friend’s work. And just because he made a very different Superman movie, it doesn’t mean he has to hate Gunn’s.

When pressed on what Gunn does that stands out, Snyder didn’t hesitate. “Of course, James is singular in his storytelling, in his ability to channel mythological and pop culture into what I would consider just iconic and very particular point of view that’s both poignant and funny.”

And he’s right. If you’ve seen Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy or DC’s The Suicide Squad, you know exactly what he means. Gunn blends the absurdity of comic book worlds with real heart. He makes you laugh, then quietly hits you with something sincere.

Snyder even went further: “He’s the best at it that I can think of, and I think that he’s a great steward of that world. So, you know, that’s good. That’s great for fans.”

If you’re waiting for the moment where he breaks character and says he hated Superman (2025), I’m sorry. It’s not coming.

While he longs to return to comic book movies (he still really wants to adapt Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns), Snyder continues to work on his own personal projects. Meanwhlie, the DC train keeps moving. Superman: Man of Tomorrow is set to begin filming this year, with David Corenswet stepping into the cape and Nicholas Hoult playing Lex Luthor again. They’ll reportedly both be facing Brainiac this time in what’s being compared to a buddy cop movie of sorts.

So, basically, whether you prefer Snyder’s intensity with religious figures, gods and monsters or Gunn’s playful comic book world, we all win here. This is not about rivalry. It’s basically like a Batman and Superman friendship. One is dark and broody. The other is light and hopeful.

