The DCEU’s Blue Beetle film came at an odd time: the house that Batman built was already on fire, and things were falling apart. As such, despite being quite a fun and different DC flick more in line with James Gunn’s style, the film was crushed by box office winners like Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Thankfully, those worried about Jaime Reyes’s future in the DCU can finally breathe a sigh of relief as Xolo Maridueña has confirmed his return as Blue Beetle in 2026.

In June 2024, there were numerous reports that DC Studios was keeping the character alive post-DCEU shakeup by developing an animated Blue Beetle show with Maridueña voicing the DC hero. Now, the Cobra Kai actor has confirmed the news by announcing that the show could arrive as early as 2026.

While details about the animated series remain hush-hush, it’s pretty clear that James Gunn and Peter Safran have big plans for Blue Beetle in the DCU’s future. That’s a big deal, considering that most characters and actors didn’t make the cut in the soft reboot. Only characters like Viola Davis’s Amanda Waller, John Cena’s Peacemaker and Sean Gunn’s Weasel have made it to the other side of the rehaul.

When asked about the character’s return to live-action, the actor gave an optimistic but realistic answer:

“There’s a process for these things,” he said, adding that he trusts James Gunn’s vision for the DCU and the character. Back in August 2023, Gunn himself stated that Blue Beetle could be “an amazing part of the DCU going forward.” Maridueña sees no reason to doubt that promise:

In the meantime, Xolo Maridueña is focused on completing Cobra Kai (now in its final season on Netflix) and making the animated Blue Beetle series the best that it can be. But he’s also made it very clear that he’s ready to step back into the suit whenever DC calls. “Once they’re finished with this three-course meal, I’m ready,” he joked.

Is Blue Beetle the dessert? It could be. The first film was unfairly dismissed by fans, even though it was a great mix of comedy and action.

Whether we get Blue Beetle 2 or if the character shows up on screen with other DC heroes, it’s clear that Jaime Reyes isn’t out of the game just yet. For now, fans will have to wait until 2026 for the animated series and cross their fingers for live-action news from DC Studios and James Gunn.

Tell us, would you like to see Xolo Maridueña return as Blue Beetle in James Gunn’s DCU?