It’s been a long time since David Ayer’s Suicide Squad divided fans (yet made a ton of money at the box office and inspired 2016’s Halloween costumes). While the movie had several moments of WTF, there’s one glaring mistake in Suicide Squad that nearly everyone missed involving Jared Leto’s Joker.

You see, the Joker’s gangster look drew the ire of fans. However, his metal grill was something that we could all get behind, particularly after Ayer described the reasoning for it. In an interview with Empire, Ayer said the following of his creative decision:

“This is sort of my personal thing and maybe less about a larger connection. But Joker killed Robin and Batman basically smashes his teeth out and locks him up in Arkham Asylum.”

Sounds cool and a nice tribute to A Death in the Family, right? At the same time, keep in mind that when we’re introduced to Harley Quinn in the film, her bio says she was an accomplice in Robin’s murder.

So, here’s the weird part: when Harley, as Dr Harleen Quinzel, meets the Joker for the first time, he already has the metal grill and is in Arkham Asylum. So, then what? How can she be an accomplice to the murder if the Joker’s teeth have already been knocked out, or is the grill merely an afterthought?

We think that Ayer owes us an explanation about this, because this is one gargantuan plot hole from Suicide Squad.

Tell us, what do you think about this mistake in Suicide Squad?