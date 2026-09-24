In 2000, Wizard asked filmmaker Kevin Smith and comic book maestros Joe Quesada and Jimmy Palmiotti to choose their cast for the upcoming Daredevil movie. While Smith’s friend and regular collaborator Ben Affleck went on to play the Man Without Fear in the 2003 superhero film, Smith and Co. actually picked Affleck’s own BFF, Matt Damon, as the lead in their dream casting.

Why were Smith, Quesada, and Palmiotti asked their thoughts about this in the first place? Well, in the late ’90s, the imprint Marvel Knights was Marvel Comics’ attempt to untangle decades of canon and continuity woes. The books released under this banner were meant to be standalone in nature, while also containing a bit of that ’90s edge we’re all too familiar with. Quesada, Palmiotti, and Smith handled the Daredevil title, so they were perfectly positioned to give an informed opinion on the right people to bring the characters to life on the big screen, especially if it was based on their iteration.

Their picks are definitely out there. In terms of Damon’s casting, Wizard wrote, “He played a novice lawyer in The Rainmaker, now it’s time for him to play a seasoned vet. Who else has the intensity and the acting chops to play Daredevil/Matt Murdock but Matt ‘Good Will Hunting’ Damon?”

Image Credit: DreamWorks Pictures

Other casting suggestions included Oliver Platt as Foggy Nelson, Robin Wright as Karen Page, and Angelina Jolie as Black Widow. The villains’ side is where the selections get more juicy and interesting. Alec Baldwin was the name mentioned for Bullseye, with Wizard writing, “If you’ve seen The Juror – not that we’re saying you should – you can see that Alec Baldwin has just the right touch of insanity in his eyes to play ruthless assassin/DD archfoe Bullseye.”

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Image Credit: Instagram / wizards_comics

Another awesome suggestion was Robert De Niro as Kingpin. “Remember The Untouchables? As a balding, fat Al Capone, Robert De Niro pounded more than just hamburgers and milkshakes for his role – he pounded a few skulls as well. This is the only man who can truly throw his weight around and play the Kingpin of Crime.”

Who would have written and directed this version of Daredevil, though? In terms of a screenwriter, Smith’s name was thrown out there, because why not market your talents when the opportunity is there? Director-wise, Robert Rodriguez was the No. 1 choice.

While none of Smith, Quesada, and Palmiotti’s castings came to fruition, it’s still interesting to look back and see who the creatives envisioned in the various parts. One can only dream, eh?

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Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

As fate would have it, though, Smith had a hand in getting Affleck cast as Daredevil. In An Evening with Kevin Smith, the filmmaker revealed that he was asked by the director Mark Steven Johnson for a recommendation for the part. “I said, ‘Affleck,’ ’cause that’s my answer for everything. I’m a big fan, so I think he can play anything. If people are like, ‘Jaws 5?’ I’m like, ‘Affleck. Affleck plays the f***ing shark.'”

On September 21, 2026, Deadline confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again will end with its upcoming third season, and that the cast got calls that morning telling them it’s the final season. Season 3 is expected on Disney+ in 2027.

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Mark Steven Johnson’s Daredevil, starring Ben Affleck, is streaming on Disney+ in the US, and is also available to rent or buy on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Fandango at Home.