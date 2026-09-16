The infamous story of Zack Snyder and Justice League refuses to go away. Even after the release of the Snyder Cut, it remains a hot talking point in the industry. Instead of it being the filmmaker’s swansong in the world of DC and a chance to say goodbye to the universe he created, it’s only become another chapter in a controversial and never-ending saga.

In September 2026, Snyder reignited the flames by claiming that someone from Warner Bros. told him that he was “right.” Speaking to Variety, Snyder opened up about Justice League again, including how the film was taken away from him, redone under Joss Whedon, and then released with his name attached as the director. However, the filmmaker revealed a twist in the tale that’s never been spoken about before. He said:

“But there was this catharsis of, I met with this executive at Warner Bros. who’s long gone since – I won’t say who it was – and he said to me, ‘You know, Zack, I’ve got to tell you one thing: You were right about everything.’ And I was like, ‘That’s kind of you.’ And he goes, ‘We were fighting you, and in the end you were right.'”

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

When asked what Warner Bros. fought him on, Snyder said, “The whole vision for the DC universe and the way I made movies and everything.” Snyder added that he has “an appreciation for [James Gunn’s] vision” for DC, but he hasn’t seen any of the movies yet, highlighting how it’s “too personal” and “too soon.” At the same time, he reiterated that he’d still love to do his own movie adaptation of Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns if given the opportunity.

In the interview, Snyder reiterated that he was talking about the previous regime at Warner Bros. and DC. However, this won’t stop the tongues from wagging about what he said, especially the part where an executive told Snyder that he was “right” about his version of the DC Universe. If anything, it only emboldens the Snyder Army to grow louder in their chants for the restoration of the Snyderverse.

It’s no secret that DC Studios is feeling the heat after Supergirl‘s disastrous performance at the box office. All the initial hype for James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC seems to have simmered down as the Marvel Cinematic Universe came back with a vengeance, and the Paramount acquisition of Warner Bros. has put a lot of future projects in jeopardy.

It also doesn’t help that there are constant rumors that Gunn may be gone as co-CEO of DC soon. For every shred of goodwill gained, the DCU appears to take two steps back. It’s almost as if it’s doomed to repeat old habits and degenerate into a giant mess over and over again.

Snyder’s revelation about a former Warner Bros. executive telling him he was “right” is only likely to send further shockwaves throughout the company. In fact, there might still be some people at the studio now who probably agree with that sentiment.

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