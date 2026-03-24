Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 isn’t anything special. It’s fine, but does it match the quality of the original Netflix series? Not at all. However, its setup for Season 2 lays a solid foundation for something potentially sensational. As the reigning mayor of New York City, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) grows more tyrannical, deciding to tighten his iron grip on the city. His Anti-Vigilante Task Force now holds more authority than ever to do what it pleases when it comes to vigilantes, or anyone seen to be aiding them. Obviously, this is all a smokescreen so that Fisk can continue to conduct his criminal activities and take out his adversaries, such as Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll).

It’s impossible to ignore the political undertone of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, mirroring the current-day events and controversies in the U.S. The AVTF is the equivalent of ICE on the show, as the group cages the citizens and abuses its power to target anyone who doesn’t fall in line with the whims of the dictator-like Fisk. It isn’t too difficult to figure out who Fisk is based on in the real world.

L-R: Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) in Marvel Television’s DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN SEASON 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Television. © 2026 MARVEL.

Having said that, there’s a depth to the storytelling beyond the AVTF and the Kingpin being just bad. Instead, the show explores the various reasons that people do what they do and become entrenched in oppressive systems like this one. Someone like Cole North (Jeremy Isaiah Earl) becomes an important figure to watch throughout the season, while even Fisk remains a complex character who genuinely believes he’s the only person who can save the city.

This complexity in the layered storytelling turns out to be this season’s greatest strength. There’s so much happening on both macro and micro scales here, keeping the viewer invested in the main plotline but also everything else connected to it. Whether it’s the inevitable final showdown between Matt Murdock and Fisk, Matt and Karen’s attempt at maintaining their relationship as their city burns, or the cat-and-mouse dynamic between Buck Cashman (Arty Froushan) and Daniel Blake (Michael Gandolfini), no moment feels lost here.

The credit also needs to go to showrunner Dario Scardapane and directors Chris Ord and Matt Corman, who improved the pacing from the previous season. By choosing to have one less episode here – and likely also being able to helm this season from scratch versus what happened before – Scardapane and Co. waste no time on pointless side quests or deliberate filler material. Everything has a purpose in moving the story forward in a gripping and pivotal manner. Even the cameos and guest appearances – don’t worry, no spoilers over who shows up – they’re here for a specific reason to serve the narrative, not as fan service.

L-R: Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), Vanessa Fisk (Ayelet Zurer), and Mr. Charles (Matthew Lillard) in Marvel Television’s DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN SEASON 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Jojo Whilden. © 2025 MARVEL.

The original Netflix show garnered praise for its outstanding action sequences, and now Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 ratchets things up to another level of brutality. Not only is the Man Without Fear more fearless than ever, but his fight scenes turn up the violence and athleticism by a significant notch. Daredevil isn’t the only one dishing out the bloody beatings, as Fisk rages like the powerhouse and merciless villain he is and Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) gets exceptionally creative in how he enacts his brand of offense.

Considering the so-so nature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in recent years, this season surprises with how it goes for the jugular and holds nothing back in its approach. Like any major comic book arc, it treats this story like it’s the biggest event possible – not trying to serve as a launching platform to another movie or TV show. There are gnarly gasps and seismic shocks galore, as this show leaves nothing on the table in its quest to tell the best possible story. By the time the eighth episode ends, don’t be surprised if you need a moment or two to catch your breath after all you’ve witnessed and the range of emotions experienced.

Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) in Marvel Television’s DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN SEASON 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Jojo Whilden. © 2026 MARVEL.

Maybe the death of the MCU has been greatly exaggerated, because Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 might be the best show – and story – that Marvel Studios has put out, period. Mature, serious, and treating the source material with all the love and care it deserves, this is comic book storytelling at its absolute peak. There’s a new bar to superhero TV, and this is it.

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