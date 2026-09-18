Though it wasn’t a success in its time, EuroTrip (47% on Rotten Tomatoes) has become a relic of the raunchy comedies of the early 2000s. Crude, rude, and undeniably funny, EuroTrip is precisely the kind of movie that just couldn’t be made today. From becoming the new Pope to a failed quest for Amsterdam’s “green” delicacies, the movie has so many memorable scenes that’s hard to pick just one to represent the entire affair. Unless we’re talking about the “Scotty Doesn’t Know” performance. Now that is an instant classic.

A song that perfectly summarizes the film’s humor, Scotty Doesn’t Know is more than just a funny song about an oblivious guy being cheated on. Performed by the band Lustra and commissioned for EuroTrip, the song became an even greater hit than the movie itself.

Is EuroTrip’s “Scotty Doesn’t Know” Based on a Real Story?

Image Credit: DreamWorks Pictures

In the film, Scotty Doesn’t Know acts as the catalyst to launch the titular trip across Europe. Through the lyrics, Scotty (Scott Mechlowicz) finds out his girlfriend, Fiona (Kristin Kreuk), has been sleeping with a punk rock singer behind his back. The worst part? Even Scotty can’t deny just how catchy the song is.

Matt Damon lip-syncs as the band’s frontman in the film’s most unexpected cameo. As it turns out, Lustra, the actual band that provided the music and lyrics to Scotty Doesn’t Know, has a very personal connection to its themes.

As the band explains it, there was a real Scotty, and he was also pretty clueless about his girlfriend’s reputation. One of the band’s high school friends, whose middle name was Scotty, was the poor sap who inspired the now-infamous lyrics that appeared in EuroTrip.

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How EuroTrip’s Box Office Flop Became a DVD and Billboard Hit

“You gotta admit, it’s a really catchy tune”

By the time EuroTrip came along, sex comedies were still going strong. Unfortunately, it was released in what we could call a perfect storm of bad decisions that almost guaranteed it would flop. Released in February with almost zero hype, the movie failed to recoup its budget.

Against all odds, EuroTrip got a second chance when it came to home video, and it wasn’t because everyone suddenly found the jokes funnier on DVD. It was all thanks to Scotty Doesn’t Know.

In 2006, two years after the film’s theatrical run, Lustra released their second album, Left for Dead. Scotty Doesn’t Know was the album’s second track, and people loved it. The tune reached number 53 on the Billboard Pop 100 and number 75 on the Billboard Hot 100 – a massive feat for a song from a “failed” comedy.

Even years after EuroTrip’s release, Scotty Doesn’t Know managed to outlive the film’s popularity in pop culture. In 2018, someone hijacked the Australian Prime Minister’s personal webpage to play the song on loop – a joke that could’ve easily been part of the film.

For a song that dares to rhyme “trusting” with “thrusting,” Scotty Doesn’t Know sure has enjoyed an interesting trajectory. I mean, when you perfectly capture the pop-punk vibes of the early 2000s (remember, we all loved Smash Mouth and Blink-182 back then) with the crude humor of the American Pie generation, it’s no surprise the song and the scene where it came from would become such beloved pieces of 2000s nostalgia.

Matt Damon Is Hollywood’s Reigning Cameo King

Image Credit: DreamWorks Pictures

By now it’s pretty well established that Damon has some of the best cameos in movies – and he’s been doing it for some time, even before he fronted as a punk band leader in EuroTrip. Best of all, it’s always a laugh when he does. Here are some of his most talked-about drop-ins:

Movie (Year) Cameo Role Why It’s Memorable EuroTrip (2004) Punk band frontman singing “Scotty Doesn’t Know” Damon shaved his head and got tattoos and piercings to lip-sync the role as a favor to old college friends. Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) Bachelor on a fictional dating show Damon sits next to Brad Pitt and barely says a word for George Clooney’s directorial debut. Interstellar (2014) Dr. Mann Damon skipped the premiere so his surprise appearance would land as a twist. Thor: Ragnarok (2017) An actor playing Loki in an Asgardian stage play This was a fun joke because Damon actually played the real Loki in Dogma years earlier. Deadpool 2 (2018) Unrecognizable redneck character, billed under a fake name Fans only realised it was Damon when they read about it afterward.

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Where to Watch EuroTrip

EuroTrip isn’t currently available to watch on any major subscription service. You can rent or buy it on Amazon Video, Apple TV, and Fandango At Home.