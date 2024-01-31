Summary:

Marvel Studios is making efforts to bring the upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again closer to the roots of the original Netflix series Daredevil.

Elden Henson, Deborah Ann-Woll, and Wilson Bethel are returning for Born Again as their respective characters from Daredevil.

Born Again is essentially becoming Daredevil season four in everything but name.

With Daredevil: Born Again on the way, the time has come for Bullseye to don his comic-book-accurate suit. Following the unexpected creative overhaul of Disney+’s upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel Studios is taking the show much closer to the roots of its predecessor, Netflix’s three-season series Daredevil. Those efforts are clearly visible in Daredevil alumni like Elden Henson, Deborah Ann-Woll, and Wilson Bethel returning for Born Again as Foggy Nelson, Karen Page, and Bullseye, respectively, after having been previously absent from the original plans for the series. Coupled with all of Marvel’s Netflix shows being officially canonized in the MCU, it is increasingly arguable that Born Again is essentially becoming Daredevil season four in everything but name, and with that creative transition, Wilson Bethel’s returning Bullseye needs to finally step into his proper Bullseye suit.

Bethel’s Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter first debuted in Daredevil season three as a volatile FBI agent who becomes an assassin in the employ of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. The Kingpin. In their efforts to tarnish Daredevil’s image as the heroic Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, Dex dons a replica of Matt Murdock’s red Daredevil suit (Charlie Cox’s Daredevil having returned to his black ninja suit from Daredevil season one.) Dex is an extremely formidable and memorable villain in Daredevil season three, convincingly embodying Bullseye’s martial arts skills and ability to turn virtually any item he picks up into a projectile weapon. However, Daredevil season three only brought Dex right up to the doorway of his full transformation into Bullseye, showing Dex undergoing spinal surgery after his back injury inflicted by the Kingpin and teasing his Bullseye emblem in Dex’s eye. Daredevil’s – and by extension, Marvel-Netflix’s – cancellation prevented Daredevil season four from fulfilling that tease, but Daredevil: Born Again seems fully poised to pick up where season three left off.

RELATED: The Problem With Daredevil Joining Disney+

Bearing those unexpected but exciting changes in mind, there’s simply no reason for Wilson Bethel’s Dex not to return as Bullseye fully realized in Born Again. Even better, Dex already has his Bullseye outfit perfectly set up in Daredevil season three – specifically in his Daredevil disguise. Once Dex has fully recovered from his back surgery and returned to action, all he would need to do is simply modify his Daredevil suit from season three into his classic Bullseye outfit, which could very easily be accomplished simply with a little blue and white paint. After removing the horns from the mask, Dex’s Daredevil suit would have a full Bullseye-style makeover, perfect for him to return to seek vengeance on Daredevil and the Kingpin in Born Again.

One element of Dex’s Daredevil-turned-Bullseye outfit that also should not be overlooked is his classic Bullseye emblem seen on the forehead of his mask. The 2003 Daredevil movie eschewed the Bullseye costume altogether, instead opting to include a Bullseye-brand in the forehead of Colin Ferrell’s version of The Man Without Fear’s nemesis. While this might have been a decision based on the generally astute understanding that comic book costumes don’t always translate perfectly to live-action, the forehead itself ended up being a far more over-the-top character design for Bullseye than his classic suit would have been. In the end, this didn’t end up being the best choice for Bullseye’s live-action debut, but Daredevil: Born Again has everything at its disposal to give a stronger second try for the stealthy assassin.

RELATED: Why Bullseye’s Daredevil Return Is Even More Exciting Than The Kingpin’s

Daredevil season three is as much of a villain origin story for Bullseye as it is a deconstruction of Matt Murdock’s heroic mission to protect Hell’s Kitchen. That and the Kingpin’s plot to frame Daredevil for Dex’s kills ultimately made him wearing the red horns a wise choice for the show. That, in turn, means that Dex’s complete metamorphosis into Bullseye can and should finally happen in Daredevil: Born Again, and with the perfect Bullseye suit already waiting in the wing, Dex is all set to make a phenomenal villainous comeback.

Do you want to see Bullseye in that iconic suit? Let us know.