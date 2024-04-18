Fans of the thrilling Western family drama, Yellowstone, might have noticed an unusual title card at the end of Episode 9 of Season 3 and wondered about it. If you missed it, the card was dedicated to Wilford Brimley, who didn’t appear in the opening or end credits. This article will answer who he was and why he deserved such an honour.

Who Was Wilford Brimley?

Wilford Brimley was an American actor whose career straddled the film industry and TV commercials. He was a real example of somebody who started at the bottom and worked his way up. He started as a stuntman and extra in Western films, and by the 1970s, he took the gap and tried his hand at character acting, working on films like The China Syndrome in 1979 and John Carpenter’s The Thing in 1982.

Brimley was known for his gruff yet endearing personality, which became a trademark that landed him parts in respected movies like Tender Mercies, The Natural, and the sci-fi comedy Cocoon. This last film is the one that a lot of people will remember him for the most, as he played an elderly man named Ben Luckett even though he was actually in his late 40s. This was a clear demonstration of the man’s acting chops.

Besides his film work, Brimley was famous for his work in TV commercials. He was the face of Quaker Oats cereal commercials for a long time, probably because he had established himself as a friendly and trustworthy figure in American households. Brimley also supported campaigns promoting diabetes (or diabeetus, if you like the meme) awareness. A former Marine, Brimley passed away in August 2020 after dealing with a severe kidney condition.

Why Did Yellowstone Honour Wilford Brimley?

A television episode’s closing moments are typically reserved for credits and previews. But when the occasional title card unexpectedly shows up (like it did with Melanie Olmstead), especially with the words “In Memory of” or “Dedicated to,” it can be a decisive moment that causes audiences, especially committed fans, to pause. Suddenly, the focus shifts from the narrative they just watched to the real, where they wonder who the card is for.

Yellowstone viewers have, at times, been a little confused and taken to social media and community forums to try to figure out why certain people have appeared on title cards at the end of episodes. According to SlashFilm, “Though Brimley hadn’t actually appeared on Taylor Sheridan’s wildly popular Montana-set drama before he died in 2020, he still earned a farewell note within the show.”

So, why did the show give him this unusual honour then? It’s possible that the dedication could be looked at as a nod to Brimley and other actors like him who kept the Western flame alive, as many were starting to think it was a dying breed.

Yellowstone’s success, with its modern take on the cowboy life, demonstrated a resurgence of interest in the genre. By honouring Brimley, the show acknowledged those who paved the way for this modern-day ‘Western renaissance’.

FAQs About Wilford Brimley

Who was Wilford Brimley on Yellowstone?

Wilford Brimley never formally appeared in the show, but many felt he embodied the rugged Western spirit that permeates the show. His filmography featured several roles that would have fit alongside the ruthless Dutton family on their Montana ranch. It’s also worth mentioning that some viewers mistook actor Barry Corbin for Brimley during an appearance in Season 4.

Was it because there was a cameo?

Some fans have speculated that the title card dedicated to Brimley was because he had filmed a cameo, which never saw the light of day. However, there is no truth to this, as he never had any direct involvement with Yellowstone.

Were there other title cards on Yellowstone for people not involved with the show?

In Season 4, the show also paid homage to the late John Prine. Prine, an influential country and folk singer, had his music featured in the series. The episode dedicated to his memory showcased the song “Caravan of Fools.”

Did you watch any of Wilford Brimley’s films or commercials?