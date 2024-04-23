Apart from its gripping storylines and captivating characters, the brilliant Western series Yellowstone has developed a reputation for moving title card dedications at the end of episodes. One particular tribute that some may be wondering about came in Season 5, Part 1, which was to Timothy Reynolds. As we gear ourselves for the final part of Season 5, reportedly coming later this year, we’ll let you know who Reynolds was and why the producers saw fit to give him such recognition.

Who Was Timothy Reynolds?

Unlike many of the stars on Yellowstone, Timothy Reynolds didn’t contribute to the show by appearing on screen but through his work as a crew member. He worked in the lighting department where, according to IMDb, he was an electrician and best boy electric.

For those curious to know what this rather unusual role is, within the electrical department of a film set, the best boy electric serves as the gaffer’s primary lieutenant (the gaffer is the head electrician on a film set, responsible for creating and controlling the lighting). Functioning as a departmental manager, the best boy electric oversees the crew, ensuring efficient execution of lighting plans. It’s an important role that includes comprehensive equipment management, logistics, and safe operation. On top of that, the best boy electric puts in place safety protocols for the electrical department and facilitates seamless communication with other crew members. To do this job, one must have meticulous attention to detail and strong organizational skills to fulfil the gaffer’s vision throughout the production.

Film and television weren’t all there was to Reynold’s life. According to an obituary written about him on the website of Jenkins-Soffe, a funeral chapel and cremation centre in Utah, Timothy Reynolds was “an avid river runner, four-wheeler, and dirt biker throughout his life”. Speaking about his path to becoming a part of the entertainment industry, the site recalled that “after following in his mother’s footsteps as a stockbroker with Main Street Securities, he found his true calling as a Journeyman Stagehand with IATSE Local 99 in 1994, serving as the organization’s President for many years. As Set Electrician and Grip, he contributed to the successful production of many concerts, theatre productions, and films including Independence Day, High School Musical, World’s Fastest Indian, the 2002 Winter Olympics, and Yellowstone“.

He Was A Valued Team Member

With social media becoming such a prominent part of our lives, it has transformed how we grieve even those we haven’t met personally. These platforms allow us to get a window into (a little creepily at times) other people’s passions, hobbies and life experiences. This is the case, to some extent, with Timothy Reynolds. His Instagram and Facebook posts – both public – paint a picture of someone who enjoyed life and loved his work. There are even posts of him on set with the Yellowstone crew, and if those pictures are anything to go on, Timothy Reynolds was a treasured team member who had a good relationship with those around him.

Perhaps most touching is a comment by someone on the last post on his account, simply saying, “Thank you for all you did to entertain us & the world while here with your craft/Trade”. The title card to Reynolds is a testament to how loved he was but also another example of Yellowstone honouring people like him and others, like Wilford Brimley and Melanie Olmstead, who contributed to the show’s success in their own ways.

FAQs About Timothy Reynolds

For how long did Timothy Reynolds work on Yellowstone?

According to IMDb, Timothy Reynolds worked in Yellowstone’s lighting and electrical department from 2018 to 2021, being involved with the show for 31 episodes.

What other projects did he work on?

A good place to look for a full list of Timothy Reynolds’ film and television credits is IMDb. Some of his most notable projects, apart from Yellowstone, include Hereditary, Wind River, The American West, Need for Speed, John Carter, and Alien Express. Interestingly, he was uncredited on some of the projects he worked on.

How did Timothy Reynolds die?

According to We Got This Covered, Reynolds’ family chose not to disclose the cause of his death publicly. It’s also worth mentioning that Timothy Reynolds, who is the subject of our article, is not to be confused with another Timothy Reynolds, who also died in 2022 and whose murder was a high-profile story in the US and Canadian media.