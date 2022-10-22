The Targaryen family line is a very intertwined one, with many branches crossing over one another and brothers betraying brothers for a chance at the most uncomfortable seat in all the realm. Daenerys Targaryen was the last born in Aegon I’s line. Let’s take a look at the extremely twisted family tree of Khaleesi and how Daenerys Targaryen and the great Aegon Targaryen are actually related.

The Family Tree of House Targaryen

Entangled Beginnings

The line that led to Daenerys Targaryen starts with Aegon the Conqueror, the first Aegon in a long line of Aegon, and his sister Queens Visenya and Rhaenys. He was the one that initially united the 7 kingdoms and the one who forged the Iron Throne.

Succeeding him was his son Aenys I, who was followed by his last remaining Heir Jaehaerys after the death of his 6th son Maegor (who killed and overthrew Aenys’ firstborn son Aegon who he’d married to his eldest daughter Rhaena).

Jaehaerys was succeeded by his grandson Viserys I who married Aemma Arryn with whom he had his eldest daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen. After trying and failing for a son (which eventually led to the death of his wife) he named Rhaenyra his heir rather than any of the sons he had with his second wife or his brother Daemon. After ruling in a time of great peace in Westeros Viserys accidentally sowed the seeds of war within his family that would ultimately lead to the downfall of House Targaryen.

Family Chaos During and After House of the Dragon

Rhaenyra and Daemon eventually married after their spouses’ death. Their eldest son, Aegon the younger, would eventually succeed his grandfather after the civil war between his mother and uncle. He was married to his cousin Jaehaera and became the youngest Targaryen king at 11 years old after his uncle was poisoned by his own council.

After the death of both his sons (Daeron I and Baelor I) Aegon was eventually succeeded by his brother Viserys II who named his son Aegon IV his heir.

Aegon IV was succeeded by his son Daeron II. Daeron II had instead to be followed by his older son Aerys I, but he died so his younger brother Maekar I took the throne and was later succeeded by his youngest son Aegon V.

The Direct Line to Daenerys

Aegon V was followed by his son Jaehaerys III, who died after three years of ruling and was succeeded by his only son Aerys II, who would become known as the mad king. He was later killed through the combined efforts of Ned Stark and Jaime Lannister and the majority of House Targaryen was taken out with him.

He was the father of Rheagar (who would father Jon Snow, otherwise known as Aegon Targaryen), Viserys, and the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen.

The line of Aegon the Conquer is a very bloody one, with plenty of heirs named after the first king. Now that the extensively intertwined family tree has been brought down to its last route, it’ll be interesting to see if Jon Snow will be the final end to House Targaryen.

Who do you think deserved to sit on the Iron Throne, Aegon Targaryen (Jon Snow) or Daenerys Targaryen?