Recently there have been a lot of fan theories floating around about the true father of Helaena Targaryen’s children in House of the Dragon. And some of them are pretty convincing.

House Targaryen is best known for their habit of “keep it in the family” in order to keep their blood pure. This was different for the children of Queen Alicent Hightower (played by Olivia Cooke), who forced her oldest children Aegon Targaryen (played by Tom Glynn-Carney) and Helaena Targaryen (played by Phia Saban) into a marriage.

Aegon has never had any affection for his younger sister and thinks her to be a bit odd because of her mutterings of nonsensical nonsense (which more keen-eared fans have learned are probably prophecies), but the two of them had a pair of twins Jaehaerys and Jaehaera.

Who is the Real Father of The Twins

Aemond (played by Ewan Mitchell) has been significantly nicer to his sister and even defended her from her husband on occasion, leading many fans to suspect that he was the true father to the twins and not Aegon.

The first thing to truly set off suspicions was their hair. While both Aegon and Helaena are seen sporting the wavy hair of their mother, Jaehaerys and Jaehaera are sporting straight hair, similar to that of their uncle Aemond.

Some fans suggest that the twins can be heard babbling a name in the scene where Alicent and her father (played by Rhys Ifans) burst into the room looking for Aegon. As Otto leaves the queen calls “father” after him and Helaena’s children start calling a name that sounds suspiciously like “Aemond”. It’s not helped by Aemond himself coming into the room, without invitation, a couple of moments after his mother.

Further suspicion was caused by his claim that he would be next in line to the throne after Aegon, not his son Jaehaerys and one of Helaena’s many quiet mutterings:

“If one possesses a thing, the other will take it away.”

If the theories are to be believed then it is very likely that Aemond is the one who has taken something the Aegon originally possessed away from him (in this case Helaena and his heirs.

How Will Alicent Spin a Potential Affair in Her Favour

If there is truly an affair happening between the two siblings and it comes to the light, Rhaenyra would be able to use it to her advantage in her mission to claim her throne back from Aegon. It’d be interesting to see Alicent, who has since been rigid in her beliefs about lineage and constantly trying to expose Rhaenyra since her sons were born, try to backpedal and work to spin the claims in a way that’ll still secure Aegon’s claim to the throne.

We have seen Alicent work hard to cover up the misdeeds of her eldest son and even threaten to take out the eye of a child for the retribution of her youngest. It wouldn’t surprise anyone if she decided to kill anyone that would dare to question the legitimacy of her son’s heirs.

Tell us, who do you think is the father to Helaena Targaryen’s children in House of the Dragon?