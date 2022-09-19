DC’s movie plans always seem to rest on the shoulders of Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman, but maybe DC’s missing a bona fide hit that’s right under its nose? Maybe it’s time for a live-action Nightwing movie!

If there’s something that any comic book fan knows by heart is that Batman has always been the cornerstone of DC’s legacy. Gotham’s Dark Knight has too much appeal to ignore, and the many live-action adaptations the character has received over the years are a testament to that.

However, there’s one pivotal element of Batman’s mythos that always seems to be left out when it comes to the movies: his trusty sidekick, Dick Grayson – aka Robin. It might have something to do with the catastrophic disaster that was 1997’s Batman & Robin: the movie that marked the end of the Caped Crusader’s first cinematic universe.

Since then, Batman films have drifted away from anything resembling an adaptation of Dick Grayson; the closest we got was Christopher Nolan and his awkward “Robin” cameo in The Dark Knight Rises, but that was an entirely new character with no relation to the original Boy Wonder.

Why is a sidekick like Grayson such a critical character for Batman fans? The answer is very simple: because he eventually becomes one of the most kickass vigilantes in the entirety of DC’s roster, Nightwing.

The young boy who started as Batman’s ward is now the leading vigilante in Blüdhaven, a corrupt city that is even grimier than Gotham. Inspired by Kryptonian mythology and a desire to distance himself from the shadow of the Dark Knight, Grayson eventually made a name for himself as an independent crimefighter, using his exceptional acrobatic skills as his weapon of choice.

Die-hard fans of Batman comics have always liked Nightwing; after all, most fans still consider Grayson as the de facto robin, even more so than Tim Drake. Such an essential character for the history of the Caped Crusader should have gotten his film debut by now – so why hasn’t Nightwing ever appeared in a DC live-action film?

The news of Batgirl‘s cancellation might be some bad news for DC fans expecting to see a Nightwing movie coming to the big screen. As a film, Batgirl would have been proof that there can be Batman-related movies that don’t need the Dark Knight to shine, which would have been ideal for a live-action Nightwing movie.

Since adding Dick Grayson to the Gotham City created by Matt Reeves would be against the gritty realism he’s going for with The Batman, releasing a film that focuses purely on Grayson as the protector of Blüdhaven would be a great way to get him back in the limelight, while also allowing him to gain a whole new generation of fans.

There’s also the possibility of bringing the live-action version of Nightwing that appears in DC’s Titans into the mainline DC films universe – whatever that is at the moment. With the current state of affairs over at Warner Bros. Discovery, it might take a while before we see a Nightwing movie – at least until the studio settles on a single cinematic universe that fans can call the “mainline continuity.”

As we know, there’s still some confusion about what the future of the DCEU will look like. With unexpected cancellations going on left and right, a Nightwing movie doesn’t sound doable at the moment. However, I wouldn’t count out Warner Bros’ plans; the company hasn’t exactly shied away from making ambitious plans for their superhero properties, and if they’re thinking of letting us see a live-action version of such an iconic character, maybe it’ll happen sooner than later!

Not only is Dick Grayson the most popular of all those to take up the Robin mantle, but he’s also become a fan favourite in his own right as Nightwing. Lest we forget, he’s stood in as Batman several times, with Bruce Wayne declaring he’s the only one of his protégés who’s truly capable of carrying on the legacy of the cape and cowl. In addition, his comic book run, written by Tim Seeley, only strengthened his position in the Bat Family’s hierarchy with Nightwing rescuing Bruce from his death.

Despite this, we’ve yet to see Nightwing being introduced in a DCEU movie. Many of us believed Scott Eastwood was going to be revealed as former Boy Wonder in Suicide Squad, but this never came to fruition.

When Ant-Man, Doctor Strange and Guardians of the Galaxy were announced in Marvel’s release plans, no one could’ve imagined the levels of success these films would achieve. It was risky, since none of these characters are what many would deem household names, but it proved to be a masterstroke in the long run as they complimented the tent pole films fantastically. DC tried the same thing with Suicide Squad; while it was a financial success, it didn’t receive anywhere near the same critical reaction.

Nightwing could hit this proverbial sweet spot better than a character such as Cyborg. Even if Nightwing might not be an instantly recognisable name, most people know enough about Dick Grayson and Robin without the need for a full-on origin movie. A film for this character can be created with minimal expectations, but maximum rewards. It could even lead to a future Titans film as well.

Nightwing was always the light to Batman’s dark. He’s a character with excellent acrobatic fighting skills and equally audacious quips during battle. Somewhere between Spider-Man and Deadpool, Dick’s monologue also makes for entertaining interactions between both heroes and villains. Sure, it shouldn’t be a Leon Schuster slapstick movie with superheroes, but Nightwing lends itself to being more fun than serious.

DC’s looking for the bridge between the grit and the silly, when it’s been there all this time. Who wouldn’t want to hear Dick Grayson say, “Holy monkey gland sauce, he who shall not be named” in the middle of a battle sequence? This leads us to the next point…

Imagine a film set in Blüdhaven where Nightwing has to take down Penguin and his goons at the Ice Lounge. It’s entirely plausible and would probably suit a Nightwing movie more than a Batman one at present. Throw in an appearance by Ben Affleck and Jeremy Irons and fanboys will lose their minds at seeing the Bat Family onscreen for the first time in this new universe.

The success of DCEU rests on Batman. Whichever way you look at it, Batman is DC’s premier property at the moment and anything tied to the Caped Crusader will likely do better than other properties. How many of us went into Suicide Squad based purely on seeing the Joker and Harley Quinn, for example? Give his associates the screen time and the fans will come.

If not film, why not TV? We’ve already seen Oliver Queen battle and bed most of Nightwing’s associates on Arrow, so it makes sense to bring this character to the small screen at some point as well. His personality and behaviour would suit the CW format, while keeping Batman fans happy knowing there’s someone representing the B-A-T on the network. It’s a no-brainer, especially considering the planned Titans series was canned.

As Marvel dominates the big and small screens, DC’s undoubtedly plotting how it can bring the pain to the party. While Nightwing might not fix all its problems or deliver all the answers, it’s certainly a move that can do more good than harm.

Ben Barnes: The DCEU’s Perfect Nightwing?

A few years ago there were rumours of a Nightwing movie coming to the DCEU. Of course, everyone was asking, who’ll portray the former Boy Wonder on the big screen? Zac Efron was a popular name mooted in the forums and fan sites, but it’s likely the best possible candidate is right under our noses.

Meet Ben Barnes. He’s an English actor who’s been around for more than a few years carving out a decent career for himself; however, he’s only just recently staked his place under the Hollywood sun. At the age of 41, but with a far more youthful appearance, he might just be the right person to portray the established Dick Grayson in DC’s cinematic universe.

Whether he’s played a prince (The Chronicles of Narnia series) or a smug douchebag (Westworld), Barnes has always commanded whatever time he has on the screen. Look at his portrayal as Logan in the latter as a good example: he became a character that you loved to hate. Yet, no matter what he did, his charisma was unwavering and you realised he was one of season one’s highlights.

Lest we forget, he’s also gone from portraying Dorian Gray to showing off his comedy skills in Killing Bono. He’s dabbled in a bit of everything and well versed in different genres, so this should bode well for whichever tone Nightwing ends up being.

Barnes is also a musical theatre-trained actor, which undoubtedly has prepared him for the more gruelling physical demands of performance. He may need to attend a few martial arts classes and acrobatic lessons to prepare for the crime-fighting vigilante role, but that shouldn’t be an issue unless he’s got a bad knee or an abhorrence towards exercise.

At 1.85m, Barnes is no small man and will not look awkward standing next to Ben Affleck’s towering Batman. At the same time, his leaner frame suits the acrobatic stature of Dick. He doesn’t need to be as bulky as the Dark Knight; he just needs to look convincing as someone who’ll be able to wipe the floor with criminals. A bit more muscle and toning should do the trick.

Additionally, he possesses the dark flowing locks and classic good-looking features that we associate with Dick. He’s supposed to be a ladies’ man and pinup figure, and judging by Barnes’ performance in Westworld, he’s capable of satisfying both the ladies and gentlemen. Put a mask and suit on him and he’s ready to go.

At the end of the day, it’ll be up to the studios to decide if he’s the right guy for the role—and this is not even taking into account if Barnes would even want the role. Nonetheless, this is one fan casting that we can get behind.

Did Lewis Tan Tease a Live-Action Nightwing Movie?

Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat, Into the Badlands and Deadpool 2) teased a meeting with DC on his Twitter account in 2018. Tan mentioned how his father, Philip, had a role in Tim Burton’s Batman (as one of the Joker’s henchmen) and that things have come full circle now.

Interestingly, one of the books in Tan’s hand is Ed Brubaker’s Batman Vol. 2. Now that storyline doesn’t match up with anything that DC is doing at the moment, but it’s possible that there’s something else in the pipeline.

At the same time, we know the DCEU might be experiencing a rebrand. If that’s so, we wouldn’t be surprised if Tan is in the running to portray Dick Grayson in Chris McKay’s Nightwing movie.

News on that front has gone cold in recent years, but that doesn’t mean it’s been canned. It’s possible that work is taking place behind the scenes and McKay is keeping his cards close to his chest. Anyone who has seen Tan’s martial arts skills will know that he has what it takes to take on the physical and high-flying role of the former Boy Wonder.

8 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Nightwing

It’s difficult walking in the shadow of greatness, especially when that shadow belongs to The Dark Knight himself. Dick Grayson (Nightwing) has always had it tough, losing his parents at a young age and being raised by a man who himself was robbed of his childhood.

Any normal kid would break under these circumstances, but the Boy Wonder isn’t any normal kid. After years of kicking ass at his side, Dick Grayson was asked to vacate the position of Robin by the Caped Crusader eventually creating one of the greatest superheroes of all time… The eskrima stick-wielding, paragon of justice Nightwing.

Here are 8 things you didn’t know about Batsy’s padawan…

1. Superman gave Dick Grayson the name Nightwing.

During the events of Nightwing: Year One, Batman fires Robin and forbids his return to Gotham. Not knowing what to do or where to go next, Dick goes to Metropolis to visit Clark Kent, deciding it was time to get out of the dark and try his luck in the light.

While visiting, Dick helps stop a terrorist attack and seeks advice from Superman. Dick asked the Man of Steel: “As an objective observer of the human race, what made you take this route?” Superman takes Dick to the Fortress of Solitude and tells him the story of a Kryptonian hero, who fought for justice and used his talents and skills to fight for those who couldn’t fight for themselves.

Being an outcast, he hoped to prove his worth to his family by showing them that he was better than what they had given him credit for. It was a story Dick felt he could relate to and later decided to adopt the name of the Kryptonian legend, Nightwing.

2. Twenty-two men sent Nightwing to Bludhaven. Twenty-one dead men. And Batman.

During his investigation, Dick finds a defenceless city, similar to what Gotham was before The Caped Crusader existed, brimming with corruption to the highest levels of power. It seemed to be that whatever was too vile for Gotham, would end up in Bludhaven. Appalled by the crime and corruption, Grayson realizes that the city needs a protector. He chooses to remain in Bludhaven allowing him to be close enough to Gotham to still be part of the Bat Family, and far enough as well to have his own city, adventures, and enemies.

3. Bartender by day, vigilante by night!

Every superhero’s alter ego needs a job right? Dick Grayson went through a variety of jobs in his early Nightwing days, first starting outpouring pints at a cop bar. Grayson being an ‘aspiring writer’ got a job as a bartender in the cop bar as part of his full-time profession, to investigate the crime and corruption in Bludhaven. He later joins the Bludhaven Police Department in an attempt to get rid of the corruption of the city from within, working on both sides of the law as a police detective and ass-kicking avenger Nightwing.

4. Deathstroke the Terminator’s daughter was trained by the Boy Wonder!

In Nightwing #112, Grayson dons a new suit and takes on the name of Renegade teaming up with long-time arch-nemesis Deathstroke while infiltrating Lex Luthor’s Secret Society of Super-Villains. Uncertain about Dick being a villain, Deathstroke requests Dick to teach his daughter Ravager all the skills he possesses. Renegade trains Ravager, taking her out on many missions but, eventually, he grows suspicious and accuses Dick of still being a hero.

Deathstroke unable to trust Grayson, sets up a surprise meeting with the Man of Steel, placing Kryptonite in Ravager’s missing eye. While in battle with Supes, Ravager slips off the building and Superman catches her in spite of her being a Kryptonite-enhanced assassin. Dick explains to Ravager that even though Superman’s life is in danger he’s still thinking of others before himself. This almost convinces her to become a hero until Nightwing makes a deal with Deathstroke that he’ll stop teaching Ravager to be a hero if Deathstroke leaves Blüdhaven alone.

5. Will the real Nightwing please stand up?

Dick relocates to New York City in the hope of finding a better life, beginning a relationship with fashion designer Cheyenne Freemont who later turns out to be a meta-human in hiding. He also discovers that there is another Nightwing in town, one that doesn’t shy away from killing. Now branded as the most dangerous criminal in New York, Dick goes to find the imposter. Before going on he is attacked by two-meta humans known as the Pierce Brothers, caught and defeated.

Dick is rescued by the other Nightwing, who turns out to be Jason Todd. The two battle and Jason wins after injuring Dick’s hand. As if Dick didn’t have enough on his plate, Cheyenne discovers Dick is Nightwing and begins following him, taking on his name with an alternate costume. Jason gets captured by the Pierce Brothers and, naturally, the two “Nightwings” go to his rescue.

After a tough battle, the duo is able to defeat the brothers and save Jason Todd. In the end, the imposters return to their ordinary lives, leaving the one true Nightwing as protector of New York City.

6. The Dark Knight’s protégé might just give him a run for his money!

Dick, like his mentor, is highly intelligent and a master detective. He was officially mentioned as being the second to Batman in detective ability in the second volume of the DC Comics Encyclopedia. Dick has also been trained in escapology, criminology, and stealth. Plus, his martial arts skills rival those of The Dark Knight. He is regarded as the greatest human acrobat in the DC Universe. He can also speak various languages fluently, and he once hacked alien technology using the Tamaranien language. He has been able to solve the Riddler’s riddles before Batman many times, even as Robin.

If that doesn’t prove his brilliance, while working as an agent for Spyral, he learnt how to use one of Spyral’s abilities called “Hypnos” which allows the user to manipulate people and their memories which according to Huntress usually takes years to master.

7. What?! Now he’s taking Superman’s job too?

During the events of JLA: The Obsidian Age, the Justice League disappears on a mission to investigate what happened to Atlantis and Aquaman.

Fortunately, The Dark Knight is always one step ahead of everyone and has a backup plan in the event of the Justice League disappearing. He builds up a team of heroes which include the Atom, Green Arrow, Hawkgirl, Etrigan, Firestorm, Faith and the former villain Major Disaster with Nightwing to lead the new Justice League until the original members are found.

At the end of the arc, the new Justice League finds and rescues the previous one. These two teams combine to form one larger Justice League; however, Nightwing returns as the Titans’ leader and to the Justice League’s reserve list.

8. Dick Grayson was once the Clown Prince of Crime!

In the deep future of Frank Miller’s acclaimed Dark Knight Strikes Again, Dick Grayson has sold out to the corrupt government trading in his good name in a selfish gesture for money and respect. He is injected with a serum that drives him insane but also gives him a powerful healing factor. Driven by insanity, Dick takes up the mantle of Batman’s greatest foe, the Joker. Grayson is ordered by Lex Luthor to assassinate superheroes, he kills Guardian, Martian Manhunter, Creeper and nearly kills The Question before he is interrupted by Green Arrow.

He then goes after Green Arrow, almost killing him until Catgirl defeats him. After his superiors are murdered by the last of the Justice League, Dick returns and goes after Catgirl, beating her within an inch of her life before Bruce Wayne confronts him. Bruce briefly fights, humiliates and eventually decapitates Grayson with a hatchet before pushing him into the volcanic caverns of the Batcave.

Tell us, would you like to see a live-action Nightwing movie?