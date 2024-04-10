The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Series smartphones are now available in South Africa. Following last week’s preview of the range, the Redmi Note 13, Pro and Pro+ 5G can now be purchased via affordable contracts and bundles from both Redmi and Vodacom.

The latest smartphones from the Redmi Note 13 series are the perfect companions for your smart home and life with Xiaomi.

The Redmi Note series provides flexibility of choice, with three models to suit your budget. Its Pro models offer great value, both of which have a high-quality 200MP camera. The triple-lens configuration also includes an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro camera. The camera also features Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and 2X/4X zoom for optimum performance and results, whether you’re taking photos at concerts, sports and more.

With its 12GB of onboard RAM, the Pro range also allows for great video capture. Whether you’re a content creator or simply looking to film your experiences, it allows you to capture your latest masterpiece. You’re also covered when it comes to onboard storage, up to 512GB capacity.

All About the Next-Level Xiaomi Experience

The Redmi Note 13 Series creates great content and captures exciting moments in daily life. It also offers a next-level visual experience. With its 120Hz AMOLED screen, users can enjoy their favourite shows, videos, and games with great visuals.

The Pro+ stands out with a 120HZ FHD+ AMOLED screen, which includes support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Its curved screen adds to the visual aesthetic, while the large 5,000mAh battery provides all-day usage.

And when you do need a recharge, each device in the range offers great charging features. The Redmi Note 13 includes fast charging with its 33W charger. However, the Pro versions stand out, with 67W turbo-charging support on the Pro and 120W hyper-charging on the Pro+. This means you can recharge from 0 to 100% in 25 and 19 minutes, respectively. This is ideal for keeping you powered throughout the day.

Get Your Hands on the New Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Series Now

Creating a smart home experience is both easy and affordable with the new Redmi Note Series and the Xiaomi product lineup. Buyers can get their hands on the new smartphone range, as well as a host of smart devices from Redmi and Vodacom.

Each smartphone from the series is available in South Africa in the Midnight Black colour. The Redmi Note 13 includes the Ice Blue colour, the Pro with Forest Green and the Pro+ in Moonlight White.

Whether you opt for a monthly payment on a contract or a once-off purchase, there are plenty of options to choose from. The Redmi Note 13 contract starts at just R329 per month, the Pro at R429 per month and the Pro+ from R699 per month. If you’re looking for an outright purchase, you can get your hands on the range from:

Redmi Note 13 – R7,799

Redmi Note 13 Pro – R13,999

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G – R16,499

The range of products you can add to your Redmi Note smartphone includes Xiaomi wearables, robot vacuums, cameras, smart appliances, and smart fans. These can also be added to your monthly contract for more affordable options, adding even greater value to the buyer.

What’s great about the Xiaomi range is the seamless integration across its product range. The brand has done a lot to allow consumers to enjoy a host of smart devices controlled from a single point, such as the Redmi Note 13 Series smartphones, even with a voice request. With all this at their fingertips, users can now afford to live in the future at an affordable cost.