The countdown for Xiaomi's biggest launch of the year has begun, with the Redmi Note 13 Series set to land in South Africa on April 10, 2024.

Xiaomi continues to offer great value with the new series, including three new smartphones: Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, all designed with sleek and elegant aesthetics.

Each device in the range comes in various color options, providing a premium look for owners.

The countdown for Xiaomi’s biggest launch of the year has begun. As the hype builds for next week’s launch, we can unpack what’s in store before the Redmi Note 13 Series lands on South African shores on 10 April 2024.

A New Era for Xiaomi with the Redmi Note 13 Series

It’s lucky number 13 for the range, which brings with it years of experience delivering the best hardware and software into a sleek package at your fingertips. Not only does the Redmi Note Series deliver great-quality products, but it has always delivered without emptying your wallet.

With the upcoming launch, Xiaomi continues to offer great value with the new series. The range includes three new smartphones: the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. The smartphones have a sleek and elegant aesthetic designed to be iconic.

There are various colour options for each of the devices in the range. The Redmi Note 13 will be available in Midnight Black and Ice Blue, the Pro in Midnight Black and Forest Green and the Pro+ 5G in Midnight Black and Moonlight White. Each of these provides a sleek, premium look for owners.

A Look Inside the New Series

Enjoy all-day battery life, with each smartphone in the range offering an impressive 5,000mAh battery. This gives you all the freedom to work and play throughout the day without needing to worry about reaching for your charger.

When the battery needs some attention, the recharging options available in the range will get you going in next to no time. The Redmi Note 13 offers 33W charging, the Pro offers 67W fast charging, and the Pro+ 5G offers an impressive 120W super-fast charging. Getting back up and running in between loadshedding is critical. The Redmi Note 13 Pro is capable of recharging up to 100% in just 45 minutes, and the Pro+ 5G kicks things up a notch with an amazing 19-minute recharge.

The range also has a refresh rate of 120Hz, which provides great immersion for watching movies, series, and gaming. Giving users smoother visuals while also adding an enhanced UI. Coupled with its AMOLED screen technology, it improves colour accuracy and gives it an aesthetic that makes for a great user experience.

While each device in the trio features a tri-lens camera, the Pro and Pro+ offer next-level hardware:

200MP, f/1.7, 23mm (wide), 1/1.4″, 0.56µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS

8MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide)

2MP, f/2.4, (macro)

Each smartphone offers a 16MP front-facing camera for all the best selfies.

The powerful MediaTek SoCs power the range, including the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra for the Pro+ and the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 for the standard. Additionally, the range features RAM ranging from 6GB to 12GB. Storage ranges from 128GB on the standard offering to 512GB on the Pro+.

Redmi Note 13 Series Availability and Pricing

As stated previously, Xiaomi is set to launch the new Redmi Note 13 Series on 10 April 2024. You can get your hands on any of the three smartphones starting on launch day. Pricing is as follows:

Redmi Note 13 – R7,799

Redmi Note 13 Pro – R13,999

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G – R16,499

For those looking for the contract option, Vodacom will offer great offers for the trio. This includes the entry smartphone starting at R329 per month, the Pro starting at R429 per month or the Pro+ 5G for only R699 per month. Deals vary according to data and voice bundles included, which are optimised for your requirements.

In addition to the devices, there are also options to upgrade your bundle with the range of Xiaomi wearables and appliances. On a 36-month contract, an additional R9 per month will get you a Xiaomi smart wearable, with R29pm the new smart Robot Vacuum.