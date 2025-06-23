If you watched Iron Man back in 2008 and thought, “Yeah, this is pure science fiction,” welcome to 2025, where your smartphone is dangerously close to being your own personal Jarvis. Honor’s latest flagship, the Honor 400 series, doesn’t just want to compete with the big tech boys. It wants to casually show up in your pocket, flex 200MP camera muscles, and fulfil all your AI needs.

While South Africa never saw the Honor 300 series (maybe it blipped like in Avengers: Endgame), the brand has returned with a one-two punch: the Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro. Both phones are packed with AI features that blur the line between hardware and magic. It’s basically Tony Stark tech, just without the snarky AI voice.

The Honor 400 Pro comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. The regular Honor 400 settles for a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, which is still more than capable of handling whatever TikTok, Instagram, or the occasional emergency Photoshop session you throw at it. Both phones feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, HDR Vivid, and a blinding 5000 nits peak brightness. You won’t miss anything, even in the harsh Cape Town sun.

Image Credit: Honor

The Honor 400 Pro also rocks a ridiculous 200MP primary shooter. That’s not a typo. There’s also a 50MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra-wide for good measure. The AI Honor Image Engine running behind the scenes makes your photos look like they’ve been touched. Need to remove a photobomber? Just use AI Erase. Want to expand your image into widescreen glory? Just use AI Outpainting. Someone left a greasy fingerprint on the lens, and now there’s a weird blur? Reflection removal to the rescue.

And if you’re feeling cinematic, there’s Film Simulation Mode, which basically turns your average street snap into something that could play at Cannes.

Selfie addicts, don’t feel left out. The 50MP front cam comes with AI Portrait Snap that knows exactly how to make you look good, even if you’re running on two hours of sleep and last night’s makeup. Lifelike colours, natural tones, no weird smoothing filter disasters.

Image Credit: Honor

Google’s Veo 2 is also integrated, which means you can turn still images into video clips, create moving collages, or capture 3-second snippets of life in HD Moving Photo mode. It’s storytelling without touching an editing suite.

The Honor 400 hits shelves at R12,999, and the Honor 400 Pro goes for R17,999. You’ll find them at Vodacom, MTN, Telkom and Cell C starting 19 June 2025. The 400 comes in Midnight Black, Meteor Silver, and Desert Gold. The Pro trims it down to Midnight Black and Lunar Grey. And if you grab one before 31 July, you get R8,000 worth of accessories tossed in for free.

Honor 400 Pro Honor 400 Display 6.7″, AMOLED, 3840Hz PWM, HDR Vivid, 5000 nits (peak) 6.55″, AMOLED, 3840Hz PWM, HDR Vivid, 5000 nits (peak) Resolution 1,280×2,800px (~460 ppi density) 1,264×2,736px (~460 ppi density) Refresh Rate 120Hz 120Hz CPU Qualcomm SM8650-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm) Qualcomm SM7550-AB Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 750 Adreno 720 RAM 12GB 12GB, 8GB Storage 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB Rear Cameras 200MP (wide), 50MP (telephoto) 3x optical zoom, 12MP (ultrawide) 200MP (wide), 12MP (ultrawide) Battery Si/C Li-Ion 6,000mAh Si/C Li-Ion 6,000mAh Dimensions 160.8×76.1×8.1mm 156.5×74.6×7.3mm Weight 205g 184g OS Android 15 (6 major Android upgrades), MagicOS 9 Android 15 (6 major Android upgrades), MagicOS 9

So, can the Honor 400 fly your iron suit? No, not yet. But it can make you feel like the genius billionaire playboy philanthropist you always knew you were inside.