Last week, the Redmi Note 13 Series was officially launched in South Africa. Guests were treated to an evening of Iconic entertainment! However, nothing could outshine the trio of new smartphones packed with a host of features and great looks. We take a look at some of the top reasons to get your hands on one of the three smartphones: Redmi Note 13, Pro and Pro+ 5G.

1. Building Your Own Smart Home With The Redmi Note 13

In recent years, Xiaomi has featured some of the best smart devices as part of its broader ecosystem. From connectivity with its routers and extenders to appliances and more, there is a host of devices that tie into the smart home experience.

The new Redmi Note 13 Series smartphones serve as the keystone for a connected home. They provide seamless integration across devices, whether you’re looking to stay fit, keep your home secure or have it cleaned daily on its own. The list of devices includes anything from smart wearables to security cameras, robot vacuum cleaners, and everything in between.

2. All Day Battery, Super-Fast Recharging

The new range of smartphones not only provides all-day battery life but also gets you up and running in next to no time. Thanks to its large capacity battery and fast-charging capabilities, it offers great support during the the worst of loadshedding.

Further, not looking to take any shortcuts, the Redmi Note 13 Series also includes a charger in its contents. These chargers are capable of fast charging. This includes a 33W fast charger for the base model and the Pro with a 67W turbo-charger. The Pro+ 5G takes things to the extreme with its 120W Hyper-Charger. The latter is capable of charging 0-100% charge in just 19 minutes.

3. High-Resolution 200MP Camera

The two top models in the series both feature the triple-lens camera configuration with a 200MP main camera. This is complimented with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. These provide a wide range of shooting options, whether you’re at a family gathering, sporting event or taking macro imagery.

Combined with its OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) support and up to 4x, lossless optical zoom, you can take photos of your subjects to deliver amazing images good enough for professional jobs. You don’t need a host of devices in your bag when you have all you need in the palm of your hand.

4. The Redmi Note 13 Is Packed with Ample Storage

Taking professional photos is great. However, this can’t be achieved without having sufficient storage capacity to keep all your favourite images. Additionally, it’s not always ideal to rely on cloud storage, especially in remote areas or low-quality connectivity.

Having ample storage is what it’s about with the Redmi Note 13 Series, allowing instant access to all your favourite images and important documents. The range features storage capacities of up to 512GB. This is more than sufficient for even the heaviest of trigger fingers when it comes to capturing those daily moments, whether it’s great-quality photos or amazing videos.

5. The Best Image Quality with AMOLED

Having captured your images and video content and saved it on your new smartphones, it’s time to relive your favourite moments. And what better way to do this than with an impressive 6.67″ AMOLED screen?

Its AMOLED screens provide an awesome visual experience with vibrant colour reproduction and deep blacks for accurate viewing. Its super bright support, even in direct sunlight, showcases its amazing aesthetics. The screens are also protected with Gorilla Glass 5 and also have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Potential buyers can visit any of the Xiaomi stores in South Africa for a hands-on experience and get a full view of the above-mentioned features. You don’t have to break the bank to own the experience. The Redmi Note 13 is available from R329pm, the Pro at R429pm, and the Pro+ 5G starting from R699pm. Smart devices to extend your smart home experience are available starting from R9pm extra on your smartphone contract.