In 2012, Twilight used CGI to show what Renesmee would look like as an adult. Thirteen years later, Mackenzie Foy walked out looking exactly like that prediction — and the internet lost its mind.

It’s hard to believe, but Foy is 25 now, which doesn’t seem possible considering that it feels like she was just a young, wide-eyed child a few years ago in the middle of the Twilight vampire vs werewolves war. That was before she appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, James Wan’s The Conjuring and Disney’s Black Beauty. But despite her impressive filmography, fans still remember her as Renesmee, the daughter of Edward Cullen and Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2… and, of course, the imprintee of Jacob Black.

The CGI Prediction That Accidentally Came True

To most audiences, the result was a little weird – too smooth and too polished to look real. But looking back at it today, fans are shocked at how much reality has caught up. What’s even stranger is that the film managed to accurately predict what the 10-year-old Nessie would look like at 25.

Mackenzie Foy Returns to Bella Swan’s House for Teen Vogue

In a 2025 piece for Teen Vogue, the publication placed the actress back in the house used as Bella Swan’s home in the films. Dressed in autumn clothing, she posed for photographers and videographers in the throwback feature. Not only was the internet not ready to see how much Foy has grown up, but they were shocked to see how much she resembled the imagined older version of her character in the films.

Fans Can’t Believe How Accurate Twilight’s Vision Was

Image Credit: Instagram / @mackenziefoy

“What’s CRAZY is that their prediction of what she’d look like older is ACCURATE,” one fan wrote. Another added, “INSANE how accurate the versions of her grown up were.” Someone else said: “She really got Bella’s eyes and Edward’s lips.”

We were cruel to them at the time, but that CGI team probably deserves a delayed round of applause now, or at least an apology.

What Mackenzie Foy Actually Remembers About Twilight

Image Credit: Summit Entertainment

In the Teen Vogue interview, Foy admitted that she’s never actually read any of the Twilight books. “I don’t have that many memories of Twilight, so, in a way, I don’t want to read the books because I want my association and memories to be my memories and not necessarily the story.”

One of the memories she remembers clearly is filming in Squamish, British Columbia, where she hiked the trails behind the house and saw glacial water for the first time. Lee Pace, who played Garrett, explained how glacial runoff worked, and they drank from the stream together.

From Twilight to Teen Wolf: How Foy Finally Understood Fandom

Of course, Foy was too young to understand the fandom and the fuss behind the franchise back then. She only got it years later when she got into Teen Wolf. “It’s a community and it brings so many people together,” she said all these years later.

Renesmee Remains Divisive — But Time Fixed the Weirdest Part

Her Twilight story and her character Renesmee remain divisive, of course. The imprinting storyline still makes people uncomfortable, and the CGI baby still haunts the internet. But the weirdest part is that time managed to fix one of the weirdest things in the franchise.

Mackenzie Foy grew up. And she’s still tied to Renesmee, especially now that it’s more difficult to tell them apart. Fate followed fiction.

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