Keri Russell has spent nearly three decades collecting industry respect without ever collecting the trophy that’s supposed to come with it. On July 8, 2026, the Television Academy revealed this year’s Emmy nominees, and Russell’s name showed up again: her fifth nomination for The Diplomat, and the eighth of her career once her nods for The Americans are counted in. What’s still missing from that tally is an actual win.

She’s not the only one carrying that particular streak. Steve Carell is on the same list of respected TV veterans who’ve built entire careers, and loyal audiences, without an Emmy in hand – a group that gets harder to explain the more nominations pile up around them.

Russell has made peace with the pattern in public before. Asked about being nominated without winning, she’s said it’s “such a cool thing to be nominated”, and that she’s “always secretly relieved” when she doesn’t have to give a speech.

This year’s ceremony has a notable first of its own: the 78th Emmy Awards will be hosted by Mariska Hargitay, the first woman to emcee the show in 15 years, airing live from Los Angeles in September.

Image Credit: The WB

Whether or not this is the year the streak breaks, Russell’s staying power was never really in question. When Felicity premiered in 1998, you probably remember exactly where you were when she cut those curls and sparked debate. 28 years later, she’s still answering hair questions – just for different shows.

Russell recently told People that she and her friends talk often about Hollywood’s surgery pressure: “Plastic surgery is having such a moment right now — men, women, 20-year-olds. I mean, it is around.” She didn’t name names. She didn’t need to. “We’re inundated with these movie stars,” she said. “Even though they might be 50 or 60 years old, they look amazing.”

On watching herself in The Diplomat, she’s been candid too: she doesn’t see herself the way the camera does, and finds it strange that looking the way she does on the show counts as unusual at all.

Image Credit: Netflix

The Felicity haircut backlash still shadows her, decades later. She’s recalled JJ Abrams pitching the storyline — a breakup, then the classic post-breakup chop — and agreeing without hesitation. What she didn’t expect was the hysteria that followed, including strangers stopping her on the street to tell her she was prettier before.

In a July chat on Imagine Entertainment’s Instagram, she recalled JJ Abrams pitching the storyline: “We have this idea that the boyfriend breaks up with you, and then, like college girls do… you go and cut your hair. Would you be willing to do that?’ I said, ‘Yeah, of course.’ And so we did it, and there was this crazy backlash.” Later, she added, “I did not expect all the hysteria,” and, worse, “Strangers did come up to me on the street and say things like, ‘You were so pretty before you cut your hair.’”

“That long hair is how I was identified. So, it was nice to be out of that,” she told W in 2017.

The Diplomat Season 3 even winks at the reputation directly, with Russell’s character batting away comments about her hair not looking effortlessly put-together.

Russell’s run goes back further than Felicity – she started on The Mickey Mouse Club alongside Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Ryan Gosling, and has since moved through The Americans, Mission: Impossible and Planet of the Apes. Off-screen, she’s been with The Americans co-star Matthew Rhys since 2014; the two share a son, and Russell also has two children from a previous marriage.

Asked about how her career has unfolded, Keri Russell tends to downplay the plan behind it: she’s called herself lucky rather than strategic, crediting good opportunities over any grand design. “I haven’t had some great plan. … I’ve been incredibly lucky and had some really good opportunities and experiences. There’s no rhyme or reason,” she told Variety in 2017.

The Emmys air in September. Keri Russell’s odds of finally breaking the streak are anyone’s guess – but after eight nominations and counting, something’s got to give.

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