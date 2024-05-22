Being two of the world’s leading comic book franchises and the two biggest comic book movie studios, Marvel and DC have always had a healthy amount of professional animosity. While characters have seldom crossed over to duke it out in comic books, the amount of live-action crossovers is even fewer and far between. Now, 16 years later, fans have noticed that we all missed a significant crossover when Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man from Spider-Man 3 appeared in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. Well, kind of.

Spider-Man and Batman (1995)

As we’ve said, there have been a few instances where the Marvel and DC universes have crossed over, but that doesn’t mean that there haven’t been any. In 1995, Spider-Man and Batman were seen in the same frames of the comic book Spider-Man and Batman (Distorted Minds), released on January 1, 1995. The comic, published by Marvel Comics then, is described as a one-shot team-up and features some prominent names in the comic book industry, including JM DeMatteis, Mark Bagley, Scott Hanna, and Mark Farmer.

While many thought they would never see the two cross over on screen, the unlikely happened, and the best part is that it went right under everyone’s noses for the longest time.

Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man Is In The Dark Knight

Thanks to image and video quality improving over the years, fans can now look back and see details they have never noticed before. One such instance came to light when fans noticed something suspicious in a particular frame of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight.

The frame in question shows the back of Heath Ledger’s legendary portrayal of the Joker while he waits on the street for his ride to go and rob a bank. Holding his mask and tools in hand, fans were so engrossed by the back of this character that they had never noticed what was happening in the background.

The image is a little blurry, but fans have realised that on the left of the frame, a Spider-Man 3 poster is plastered on a wall, showing Tobey Maguire’s emo Spider-Man. While it isn’t the most precise image or prominent crossover, it might be the most we’ll get out of DC and Marvel until they can put their differences aside.

What Does It All Mean?

Because we know how unlikely a crossover is between the two studios, seeing a Spider-Man 3 poster in the background of a Batman movie seems odd.

There are a few options for what this little crossover could mean, with the first being a simple accident. It’s possible that the filming location had a poster in the background, but no one noticed it. Weirder things have happened, right? But fans don’t think it was just a simple accident, but that it had a much deeper meaning.

Sam Raimi‘s Spider-Man 3 is considered one of the worst superhero movies ever made, with fans and haters alike making fun of Tobey Maguire’s attempt at an emo Spider-Man who had been taken over by the Venom symbiote. The Sony movie came out a year before The Dark Knight did and was considered a flop, so fans have started to wonder, was Christopher Nolan making fun of Spider-Man 3?

We will only know the truth once the magnanimous director fesses up, but we’d love to hear your take on why Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man is in the background of The Dark Knight (a movie that Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. hated).

Do you think Christopher Nolan was making fun of Spider-Man 3 by having Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man poster appear in The Dark Knight? Also, check out our article on how Christian Bales Batman could return in The Dark Knight 4.