The Caped Crusader is emerging from the shadows with this incredible, premium deck of The Dark Knight trilogy playing cards. If you are a massive Batman fan, keep reading!

The Dark Night Trilogy Deck

If you are a fan of The Dark Knight trilogy or Batman, these premium playing cards are for you. They are beautifully made, complete with 3D embossing and silver foils. In addition, there are tons of exquisite and intricate details, all of which were painstakingly made from scratch, from the custom suits to the character designs of every single suit, the aces, and the back design, which mirrors the stunning design on the box.

If you are a big-time fan of the franchise, you can look at each card with a magnifying glass and find a ton of easter eggs in several of them that will satisfy your inner nerd. But, of course, anyone who uses playing cards or has an awesome Batman collection would be amiss not to pick up this super premium The Dark Knight deck.

Featured Characters

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Batman deck of cards without Batman. Still, it also features many other characters from the franchise, such as Bane, Scarecrow, Harvey Dent/Two-Face, everyone’s favourite Gotham City Commissioner James Gordon, and Cat Woman. There are so many more, which, of course, include The Joker.

Both Joker cards are devoted to the much-beloved Clown Prince of Crime, a loving tribute to one of the best portrayals of Heath Ledger’s Joker. Would it be a deck of cards if it didn’t feature The Joker?

How They Are Made

The cards have been printed by theory11, a printing company that only produces the world’s finest playing cards. The average is not enough. The company has published the cards in the United States of America on FSC-certified paper that they derive from sustainable forests.

The inks used to print both the front and the back are vegetable-based inks, and every card has been laminated with starch-based laminates. So if a sustainably made product is important to you, this is the deck of cards and the company for you.

Price

This premium deck of cards is available for as little as $12,95 (roughly R219,27 depending on the exchange rate at the time of your purchase) not including shipping. Still, one can buy up to 6 decks of cards in one go.

The company ships to South Africa! There are three different options for shipping. Shipping with duties and taxes already paid costs $39,89 (roughly R675,43 depending on the exchange rate at the time of your purchase), which is quite hefty. Still, maybe you can get five of your nerdy friends together and split the costs. You could have an awesome The Dark Knight trilogy deck of playing cards. Shipping starts on the 1st of December 2022, so get hold of these cards before they are sold out!

Are you going to be snapping up these awesome Batman-playing cards?