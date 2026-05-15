Emmy-winning actor Sterling K. Brown just made DCU fans sit up and applaud with just two simple words: “I’m in!”

The Black Panther actor surprised an unexpected fan with a comment on his Instagram video, where @twistedgodsinsta posted a detailed Justice League fan-cast. His pick for Martian Manhunter was Brown, who quickly jumped in and said, “I’m in!” Those simple words have been screenshotted and spread across fan pages and entertainment sites within hours. It seems the internet is totally behind the idea.

twistedgodsinsta reel was a simple Justice League fan-cast post. He opens with an appreciation for James Gunn’s DCU casting so far, and then jumps into actors who he’d like to see in key roles: Paul Anthony Kelly for Batman, Adria Arjona as Wonder Woman, Lucas Till as Wally West’s Flash and Sterling K. Brown as Martian Manhunter.

“Next is a huge member of the Justice League for me, Martian Manhunter,” he says on camera. “And he’s really, really hard to fan cast. However, I’m reading my notes from a year ago, and I said Sterling K. Brown, and I kind of still stand with that. Again, it’s another one of those where I just really enjoy him as an actor, and I think I could really see him pulling Martian Manhunter off well.”

It seems Sterling K. Brown completely agrees and is ready to do it. Now we just need James Gunn to get on board, too.

Fans will know that Brown is one of the most decorated dramatic actors working today. His portrayal of Randall Pearson across six seasons of This Is Us demonstrated his talents. But he’s also been in the MCU before, although in a smaller role as Black Panther‘s N’Jobu. However, his brief appearance there was powerful and one of the most memorable scenes of the film.

Of course, because he’s a green alien that will likely be partly CGI, Martian Manhunter isn’t a role you cast for physicality alone. There needs to be a lot of soul and emotion in his eyes, his voice and his actions. And we all believe Brown can pull that off.

The timing of Brown’s comment also arrives after Gunn himself teased the character in 2025 during the release of Superman. On social media, Gunn posted, “A certain Martian will be happy to hear Chocos Inc is going strong in Superman.” That’s a clear tease to J’onn J’onzz in the DCU. In the comics, Chocos is the go-to snack for Martian Manhunter. And Chocos billboard advertisements appeared in the background of Superman and Peacemaker Season 2. So, there are already hints of the character in the new universe.

With Man of Tomorrow already featuring so many DC characters, there probably isn’t much room for Martian Manhunter, but he could definitely show up a little further down the line. Perhaps he’ll have a cameo of sorts?

Image Credit: DC Comics

Martian Manhunter debuted in Detective Comics #225 in November 1955, created by writer Joseph Samachson and artist Joe Certa as J’onn J’onzz — a telepathic shapeshifter from Mars who became one of the founding members of the Justice League. His abilities include flight, invisibility, superhuman strength, and telepathy, making him one of the most powerful beings in DC Comics lore.

Filmmakers have struggled to bring the character to live-action over the years. Phil Morris played him in Smallville, David Harewood played him in multiple seasons of Supergirl, and Harry Lennix’s General Swanwick was J’onn J’onzz in disguise in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. But none of those versions gave the character his time to shine. Plus, some of the CGI/costume designs on those were awful.

With Brown, the DCU could correct that.

For now, the Instagram comment is just a sign that he’s interested. For James Gunn, this should be an easy yes. The fans want it too. And given that a recent public casting request from Matthew Lillard to James Gunn got him a DCU role, this could lead to something much more.

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