Even if you’re not a comic book fan, there’s a good chance you know about Bruce Wayne and the very tragic loss of his parents that would eventually turn him into Batman. That’s not where the hero’s grief stopped, though. Over his tenure as Batman, Bruce has lost friends, lovers, his mentor, and several sons. In addition, he watched the torture and paralysation of one of his wards by his most formidable enemy, fought his vengeful resurrected son and died several times. Given that Batman has such a tragic story, it only makes sense for his villains to have just as tragic backstories, if not worse.

1. The Riddler – Edward Nigma

The Riddler is one of Batman’s most frequent villains, who often plans his criminal activities around riddles and leaves clues for Batman to solve. He is one of Batman’s most intelligent villains and is considered one of the core members of his Rogues gallery.

Edward’s peers and father strongly resented him as a child. He was extremely intelligent, developed a fascination with puzzles, and often tried to use his intelligence to win people over. However, this turned out poorly for him. His classmates wanted nothing to do with him and his father, envious of his son’s brilliance, abused him without restraint.

As a result of the abuse he suffered at his father’s hand, Edward developed a compulsive need to tell the truth. When he eventually became the Riddler, this need to be honest manifested itself through the clues and riddles he’d leave behind.

2. Black Mask – Roman Sionis

Black Mask is a mob boss who leads the False Facers and controls a significant portion of Gotham’s criminal underworld.

Roman was born to a wealthy family, but his parents cared more about their social status than their son, not even reacting when a nurse dropped Roman on his head after he was born. His parents forced him to attend parties and make friends with the children of other wealthy families despite their dislike for them. After his mysterious parent’s death, Roman inherited his father’s company but soon ran it into the ground, leading to Wayne Industries buying it out.

Having been driven mad, Roman turned his hate towards Bruce Wayne and began murdering Wayne employees while wearing a black mask carved from the wood of his father’s coffin. Unfortunately, during his altercation with Batman, an accident occurred, and his mask was permanently burned onto his face, and Roman became Black Mask.

3. Clayface – Basil Karlo

Clayface is a large monstrous form of shapeshifting clay. Before becoming a villain of Batman, Basil Karlo was a struggling actor. After learning that a new actor would take over a role that Basil had initially played in a classic horror film, he went mad. He adopted the alias Clayface from one of his old movies and went after members of the film’s cast and crew before Batman and Robin stopped him.

Newer versions see Basil as a once-successful actor who was in a car accident that disfigured his face. Desperately needing to maintain his career and success, Basil turned to Renu, an industrial chemical which caused the skin to become malleable when applied. Basil became addicted to the substance. When breaking into Daggett Industries, a GCPD officer opened fire on him, shattering a wall of Renu which entered Basil’s system and turned him into the formidable Clayface.

4. Baby Doll – Mary Dahl

Baby Doll is a disturbed born with a condition that prevented her from physically ageing. As a child, Mary Louise Dahl was a child actress who played the role of Baby Doll, a joyful toddler in the family sitcom “Love That Baby”. She left the show in the final season and tried to become a proper actress, but soon learned that the prejudice against her condition would keep her from her dream.

In a desperate attempt to get her “family” back, she kidnapped the cast of Love That Baby so that she could forever play the character with them and be at her happiest. But unfortunately, she soon had a mental breakdown, and Batman was able to bring her in peacefully.

5. Catwoman – Selina Kyle

Catwoman is one of Batman’s most well-known and well-loved villains. She is a jewel thief who burgles places in style and often avoids being captured by her complicated love interest Batman. However, she has become more of an anti-hero than a villain in recent storylines and is usually an ally to Batman.

Selina Kyle has several origin stories, but one of the saddest is her experience as an orphan. When Selena was very young, her mother committed suicide and her father, who disliked Selina for her close resemblance to her mother, eventually drank himself to death.

She lived on the streets, in an orphanage and eventually in Juvenile Hall, where she was put in a bag and thrown in a river to drown after discovering the administrator was embezzling funds. After escaping from the bag, she stole documents which exposed the administrator and stole enough money to survive on the streets.

Unfortunately, the money soon ran out, and a young gang of thieves run by Mama Fortuna, an older woman who treated Selina and others like slaves, took her in. She eventually ran away and briefly served as a child prostitute to earn money before gaining success as a thief.

6. Killer Croc – Waylon Jones

This sewer-dwelling mobster was once a sideshow freak who wrestled alligators.

Waylon was born with epidermolytic hyperkeratosis, which caused his skin to develop scales and take on a similar appearance to a crocodile. After his mother died in childbirth, his father abandoned him and left him in the care of his abusive aunt. He grew up with no friends, was ridiculed because of his condition and was forced to remove his scaled skin by his aunt. Eventually, he was convicted as an adult and in prison, he committed his first murder.

When Waylon eventually escaped prison, he took on the name Killer Croc and decided to let Gotham’s people feel the full force of his vengeance.

7. Bane

Bane is one of Batman’s deadliest villains and became known as “The Man Who Broke the Bat.”

As a child, Bane grew up as a prisoner of Pena Duro, serving his father’s life sentence after the corrupt government couldn’t find him. He developed impressive skills while in prison and committed his first murder at eight. When Bane grew a descent influence over Pena Duro’s prisoners, who soon declared “king”, the prison’s controllers forced him to take the experimental drug Venom.

While the drug gave him incredible strength, it also became his greatest weakness as he had to take it every 12 hours or suffer harmful side effects. However, Bane is an incredibly intelligent individual, and after escaping the prison, he journeyed to Gotham to take vengeance on the man he believed to haunt his nightmares.

8. The Ventriloquist – Arnold Wesker

The ventriloquist (and his puppet Scarface) is a dangerous criminal and ruthless crime boss — one of the few Batman villains that hasn’t shown up in live-action movies.

As a young boy, Arnold Wesker became an orphan who repressed his hostile emotions after his parents were killed in front of his eyes. He developed dissociative identity disorder and, after killing a man in a barfight, was sent to Blackgate Prison.

While there, he met the puppet who would eventually be renamed Scarface and killed the man who had carved him before escaping through a tunnel. The two would commit several crimes together, with Arnold using Scarface to express all his bottled-up rage. The puppet became the master—the criminals who Arnold and Scarface worked with often wholly ignored the Ventriloquist in favour of the dummy. Scarface would often verbally abuse Arnold and wouldn’t allow him to step away from his life of crime.

During a shoot-out, Scarface was “killed”, and Arnold briefly felt free of the puppet’s influence and control, but soon he began to hear the puppet’s voice from beyond the grave. Eventually, Arnold set his wooden master free, and Scarface returned to his drug operations in Gotham.

9. Man-Bat – Dr Robert Kirkland “Kirk” Langstrom

Before becoming the terrifying creature, Dr Langstrom specialised in studying bats. When he started to go deaf, he created a formula using bat DNA to give himself sonar sense and cure his hearing. Unfortunately, this had some regrettable side effects, and he soon became the violent, animalistic monster Man-Bat.

While in this transformed state, Dr Langstrom has no control over his actions. He often clashes with Batman before the vigilante can administer an antidote or Man-Bat gets away. He often believes that Batman is responsible for his daughter’s death or that he himself has killed his entire family, though that is later proven not to be the case.

10. Deadshot – Floyd Lawton

This lethal assassin has often been referred to as the world’s greatest marksman and has a longstanding rivalry with Deathstroke.

When Floyd was very young, he deeply admired his older brother, the only member of his family who ever associated with him. So when their mother convinced his older brother to kill their father, Floyd immediately tried to stop him and was locked outside. Not one to be stopped, Floyd climbed a tree with a rifle with the plan to shoot his brother’s gun out of his hand.

Unfortunately, just as he pulled the trigger, the branch he was sitting on broke, and he saved his hated father by shooting his beloved brother in the head. He earned the title of “man who never misses” soon after that, a cruel reminder to himself about what had transpired so many years ago.

Despite their opposing morals, Batman and Deadshot deeply respect each other.

11. Poison Ivy – Pamela Lillian Isley

Dr Pamela Lillian Isley was once a botanist with great promise and a deep love for plants. Her fall into villainy came in the form of her botany professor Marc LeGrande. Young and naïve Pamela fell for her professor and assisted with stealing ancient herbs contained in an Egyptian artefact. Her professor, not wanting to be implicated for the crime and having planned his next move around retrieving them, poisoned her with the untraceable herbs and left her dead.

Fortunately, Pamela survived this and discovered that she had developed an immunity to natural toxins and diseases and an empathic bond with plant life. As a result, she soon took on the alias Poison Ivy. She became the most renowned eco-terrorist in the world, determined to save the planet from the evils of humankind through any means necessary.

12. Red Hood – Jason Todd

Several characters in the DC universe have taken on the alias Red Hood, but one of the most notable, besides the Joker, was the second adoptive son of Bruce Wayne, Jason Todd.

Jason Todd has two origins. The first is vastly similar to Dick Grayson: he is the son of two deceased acrobats who takes on the mantle of Robin after being adopted by Bruce Wayne. He’s overly cheerful and sports red hair before dying it black.

His second, more memorable back story shows Jason as a reckless child living on the street who ripped parts off cars for cash to look after his drug-addicted mother. After his mother overdoses, he continues to look after himself the way he looked after her and first meets Batman while trying to steal the tires of the Batmobile. Bruce takes the young rage-fuelled orphan under his wing and trains him to be the new Robin.

Jason eventually learns to master his rage and follows Batman’s practice of not killing, proving to be the most enthusiastic of all his wards. After learning that his mother hadn’t been his biological mother, Jason looks for her, only to land in the hands of the Joker, who beats him with a crowbar and leaves him to die in an explosion.

After Jason is resurrected and breaks out of his coffin with his bare hands, he is found by Talia al-Ghul, who restores his health and memories through one of the Lazarus Pits. After learning that his adoptive father spared the Joker’s life, even after everything he had done, Jason officially takes on the mantel of the Red Hood and begins to cause havoc all around Gotham.

13. Harley Quinn – Dr Harleen Frances Quinzel

Before she became the Joker’s number two and a Batman villain, Harleen was a psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum and a brilliant one at that.

Harleen received high grades in all her classes and was also a talented gymnast. She became fascinated with the Joker while doing research at Arkham Asylum and, after being allowed to analyse him, fell madly in love with the psychopath. She broke him out and would continue to serve him loyally despite the abuse he made her suffer.

She and Joker have one of the most twisted relationships in comic book history. While Harley is in love with the Joker, he only manipulates her for his own benefit and regularly threatens to kill her when she does something wrong. Fortunately for Harley fans, she has recently begun to realise how toxic the relationship is and has broken away from it.

14. Two-Face – Harvey Dent

Two-Face is a villain obsessed with duality, whose crimes often involve the number two and carries around a coin with two opposite sides that he flips when making choices.

As a child, Harvey Dent’s father regularly abused him, which caused him to develop several mental illnesses, including bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. However, he rose above his abuse through hard work and became the youngest district attorney to operate in Gotham City. He was dedicated to his job and even became a friend to Batman.

Unfortunately for Dent, Sal “Boss” Maroni appeared in court and threw acid in his face during a trial, horrifically scarring half his face. After the accident, Dent escaped the hospital and quickly descended into madness, developing a second persona and taking on the alias Two-Face.

15. The Penguin – Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot

The Penguin, one of Batman’s most popular villains, is an eccentric criminal mastermind who manages the Iceberg Lounge and is best known for his different umbrellas.

Oswald was born to a wealthy family, and his overprotective mother forced him to carry around an umbrella because his father died from pneumonia. Because of his bird-like nose, short stature and waddle caused by a hip ailment, other children often taunted him with the name “The Penguin”.

This vehement rejection from his peers caused him to become evil, and he used his vast intelligence and scientific skills to weaponise his umbrellas.

16. Mr Freeze – Dr Victor Fries

Mr Freeze is one of Batman’s least villainous and, upon his revamped introduction, was most beloved by fans.

As a child, Victor’s parents, worried about his habit of freezing animals, sent him to boarding school. He felt like an outcast, but a girl named Nora soon befriended him. They fell in love and got married.

Unfortunately for Victor, he soon learnt that his beloved wife had been stricken by a fatal degenerative disease for which there was no cure. Now a successful cryogenicist, he got Nora’s permission to cryogenically freeze her until he could develop a cure.

Unfortunately, GothCorp’s CEO soon halted Victor’s research by cutting his funding and pulling the plug on Nora. This resulted in an accident that would force Victor to forever wear a suit that would remain at sub-zero temperatures (or he would die) and take on the alias Mr Freeze.

Most of the crimes he commits are done so that he can continue to fund his research and, hopefully, one day cure his wife.

Who of Batman’s villains do you think has the most tragic backstory?