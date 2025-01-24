Wicked has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was released last year. Similar to the Barbie mania that swept the nations in 2023, this two-hour and forty-minute voyage into the world of Oz had the masses in a chokehold. It feels like everyone and their mother has been dressing up and singing along to the tunes on social media. But if you think Wicked is the best musical out there, you’ve clearly never had the privilege of watching Predator: The Musical.

Why Predator Is Still One of the Best Sci-Fi Action Films of All Time

Back in 1987, Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in the first-ever Predator film, a masterpiece that has since become an unmissable cult classic. But what made this film so special? Well, we still can’t get enough of the memorable performances, quotable dialogue, and intense action sequences that saw the bodybuilder-turned-actor face off against an alien hunter in the jungle. But who would have guessed that this high-octane movie could be just as enjoyable as a full-on musical?

Predator: The Musical – The Best Reimagined Sci-Fi Action Movie

Yes, you read that right. John McTiernan’s legendary sci-fi action film has been reimagined into a side-splitting and entertaining musical that has taken the internet by storm. It was only a matter of time before this toe-tapping musical, based on the iconic film, resurfaced online, especially given the recent popularity of spoof videos featuring Schwarzenegger taking over the vocals and visuals of iconic music videos from the same era—videos that I must admit to watching repeatedly myself.

There are videos of good ol’ Arnie singing his heart out to anything from Michael Jackson’s Thriller to Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody and even George Michael’s Careless Whisper , to name but a few. But this time around, we get to see him belt out original songs in a musical production of one of his most popular flicks ever.

Watch the video below.

Jon and Al Kaplan’s Musical Masterpiece: Predator Meets Broadway

The Predator movie’s original footage was combined with some incredibly catchy music and lyrics by Jon and Al Kaplan of @legolambs . Sure, the video was released 13 years ago, but it’s been making the rounds on social media again, bringing with it a fresh appreciation for the clever and humorous reimagining of the classic action film.

The creative duo has also added their signature musical style to other well-known Schwarzenegger films, like Commando and Conan the Barbarian. And let’s just say they have a knack for turning action-packed movies into comedic musical gems. You’ll be singing along to these catchy tunes before the final scene fades to black. And they’ll likely stay in your head far longer than any song from the Wicked movie.

Tell us, do you agree? Is the Predator Musical better than Wicked?