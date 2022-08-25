On August 5th, a Los Angeles-based journalist and critic, Byron Lafayette, posted about the idea of a Prey / Predator sequel on Facebook: “Hear me out, a Predator film set in feudal Japan starring Hiroyuki Sanada as a disgraced Ronin, who hunts down The Predator after he fails to protect his master from it. Watch the cash roll in.”

The post quickly started gaining momentum and has since garnered more than 500 likes, over 190 comments and 3000 shares on Facebook alone, as well as being retweeted to Twitter and reposted to TikTok.

People Love the Idea

The post, and idea, have been well received by other critics and fans of the franchise, with comments like “Saw on Facebook, would immediately watch.” [email protected], and “Ok I’d be down for this in a heart beat.” –@OldCityPhilly_ on Twitter.

“@hulu are you paying attention? Tons of demand for this one. Make it happen. Guys, can we get a petition going?” [email protected]

From the tweets and comments, it looks like the community is in love with the idea of a Prey / Predator sequel set in Japan starring Mortal Kombat’s Hiroyuki Sanada, and wants Hulu to jump on the concept as soon as possible.

Concept Posters

Concept art by @nunosarnadas

Concept posters for the idea have been made and are circulating on the internet already as fans push this idea into the light.

“I read a post by @ByronLafayette with his take on a “Prey” sequel starring Hiroyuki Sanada in feudal Japan and I cannot want this more. Here’s a little teaser poster I put together. Pretty sure more will follow, love the premise! #Predator #PreyMovie” [email protected]

Lafayette is extremely appreciative of all the support that his Predator / Prey concept is getting, including the beautiful concept posters being made to represent his idea.

“I want to thank artist Nuno Sarnadas for the kickass movie poster he designed based on my “Prey” sequel concept starring Hiroyuki Sanada in feudal Japan. Sengoku means “fighting throughout the country,” a name which comes from the “Age of the Warring States” in history.” [email protected]

Honourable Story

Many fans are wondering what this Prey concept will look like in practice, and how the Predators would appear in feudal-era Japan, with some suggesting that the Predator might be easily mistaken for an Oni in Japanese legends.

“Yes! A Predator could be confused for an Oni of Legend! And people who confuse Hunting humans for sport and taking the bodies back to the ships as a trophy, as Oni’s taking bodies back to the cave to eat them.” [email protected]

It seems that the current hope for a Prey sequel is that the predators have come to Earth once again in their search for a worthy opponent during the feudal era in Japan. In their search, they kill the master of Hiroyuki Sanada’s character who then becomes a Ronin on a mission to avenge his master.

One comment on the original Facebook post suggested that character should wear a traditional ceremonial mask once he starts his mission, only taking it off as a show of a worthy opponent when the predator eventually takes off his mask as he is known to do in previous movies.

What do you think about Lafayette’s idea for a Prey / Predator sequel set in feudal-era Japan?