Whether playing a stoic cyborg from the future in the Terminator franchise or wielding a sword in 1982’s Conan the Barbarian, 6’2″ Austrian-American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has always been larger than life. But Prime Video’s new animated anthology series Secret Level, from Tim Miller and Dave Wilson, reminds us of something easy to overlook amid all the explosions and one-liners: the former California governor is actually really, really funny. In the third episode, titled “The Once and Future King,” he delivers what might be his best performance in years, channeling his inner Conan through a campy, self-aware lens that tells a hilarious yet surprisingly heartfelt story fans are sure to love.

Aelstrom: The King Meets Groundhog Day

Set in the world of the multiplayer online action role-playing game New World: Aeternum (developed by Amazon Games), the story leans into the game’s quirky mechanic where no character ever truly dies—they simply respawn over and over again and again.

Arnold Schwarzenegger voices King Aelstrom, a proud and boastful monarch with delusions of grandeur, who finds himself shipwrecked on the mysterious island of Aeternum, a place he plans to conquer and rule. After meeting a local merchant named Urda, Aelstrom is brutally killed—only to wake up back on the beach, completely unharmed. Realizing he’s trapped in a bizarre cycle of immortality akin to Groundhog Day, Aelstrom sets his sights on dethroning the island’s ruler, King Zimah. What follows is a hilarious montage of absurd deaths, including a chess piece to the eye and several severed limbs.

A Masterclass in Self-Parody

There’s no doubt that Schwarzenegger’s comedic performance as King Aelstrom is the heart of “The Once and Future King”. In fact, the character feels very much like a direct parody of the roles that made him a household name in the ’80s and ’90s. Think Conan, but with an extra spoon of arrogance. Honestly, it’s a brilliant showcase of Schwarzenegger’s comedic chops, a talent that’s often overshadowed by his status as a big ’90s action-hero.

But when you think about it, Schwarzenegger has always had a knack for blending bravado with humor. Just look at films like Twins or Kindergarten Cop. In Secret Level, however, he takes it to another level, embracing Aelstrom’s over-the-top antics and ridiculous comebacks from the dead with a wink and a nudge to the audience.

The Deeper Message Hidden In The Once and Future King

What makes this episode of Secret Level truly standout isn’t just the comedy, though. It’s the surprising depth. Amid the over-the-top slapstick deaths and Aelstrom’s bombastic third-person declarations (“Aelstrom always wins!”), the story weaves in a meaningful lesson about growth and redemption. Over time, the self-absorbed wannabe king comes to realize there are things far more important than the crown.

The anthology nature of Secret Level allows each episode to be completely different. While some entries lean heavily on action or visual spectacle, “The Once and Future King” fuses those elements with a heartfelt story that makes it feel unique from the rest of the episodes.

It’s also a good reminder that Arnold Schwarzenegger is much more than just the Terminator or the Predator-slayer; he’s a comedic force.

Tell us, did you enjoy Arnold Schwarzenegger’s performance as King Aelstrom in Secret Level‘s “The Once and Future King”?