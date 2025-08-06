We just got the best live-action Power Rangers content in years, and it came from the last place anyone expected: a Fortnite trailer.

With the future of the Power Rangers franchise currently doing donuts in a parking lot somewhere, it’s been a tough few years for fans. Jason David Frank, the original Green Ranger, tragically passed away in 2022. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always hit Netflix in 2023 as a heartfelt reunion. Cosmic Fury wrapped up shortly after. But since then, it’s been radio silence.

And then out of nowhere, Epic Games drops a live-action Fortnite trailer to hype up its new season, Shock ‘N Awesome, launching August 7. Alien bugs. Explosions. Miniguns. And smack in the middle of it all: the Red, Blue, and Yellow Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, teleporting in like it’s 1994 and they never left.

Image Credit: Epic Games

“It’s Morphin Time!” the Red Ranger yells, and suddenly you’re nine years old again with your socks pulled up over your knees and a toy morpher in hand.

23 seconds into the trailer, a rainbow crashes from the sky. Out step the Rangers. Pyrotechnics ignite. The theme song gets a remix. The Red Ranger pulls out a glowing minigun, flips over a swarm of alien bugs, and blasts away while looking cooler than any of us have in our entire lives. The Blue and Yellow Rangers join the fight, and just when it looks like they’re toast, the Dino Megazord shows up and crushes a giant insect kaiju like it’s stepping on a cockroach.

It’s cinematic. It’s campy. It’s chaos. It’s awesome. It’s the flippen Power Rangers!

This is the first time we’ve seen any new live-action Power Rangers content since 2023, and it comes in the form of a 90-second promo for a video game. And honestly, it probably goes harder than the entire 2017 movie (which, for the record, was criminally underrated).

Image Credit: Epic Games

The full Power Rangers bundle lands in the Fortnite store later this month, complete with skins for all five core Rangers, themed accessories, and that banger of a theme remix. The good news for Tommy Oliver fans is that the Green Ranger shows up in the Battle Pass. Plus, from September 16, complete some seasonal quests, and you’ll unlock a Dino Megazord skin.

The comments section on YouTube went full turbo. “This may be the greatest trailer we’ve ever had,” wrote one user. Another said, “Red Ranger casually pulling out a machine gun and styling with it is just so funny and cool.” And then this: “I’m not even a Power Rangers fan, but they cooked with this one.”

So… why isn’t this a full-blown Power Rangers movie again? Someone at Hasbro needs to call whoever directed this trailer and give them the keys to the franchise.

RELATED: Legend of the White Dragon: The Power Rangers Get A Mature Upgrade