4 years after Legend of the White Dragon wrapped filming, it finally has a full trailer, a release date and a studio behind it. Well Go USA Entertainment swiped it up and announced that Jason David Frank’s final film will arrive in movie theatres on 28 August 2026 – just in time for Power Rangers Day. Jason David Frank never got to see his dream project released—but fans finally will.

But there’s more. Fans attending the Regal Power Rangers Day fan event will get a special video introduction from Jenna Rae Frank, Jason David Frank’s daughter, who also appears in the film.

Over the years, the actor (who played the Green Ranger from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise) has become the face of the Power Rangers. But as the creators of the film have pointed out, this isn’t a Power Rangers movie at all – even if it might look like it. The new Legend of the White Dragon trailer shows Frank’s Erik Reed, aka the White Dragon, as he comes out of hiding to clear his name and take on the vengeful Dragon Prime, played by director Aaron Schoenke.

Before he died, Frank spent years working with Bat in the Sun (Super Power Beat Down) on the mature reimagining of the Power Rangers universe.

What Is Legend of the White Dragon About?

Image Credit: Well Go USA Entertainment

Directed by Aaron Schoenke and Sean Schoenke, Legend of the White Dragon‘s synopsis offers something different for fans:

“The White Dragon, Erik Reed, has returned home to Virtuo City 3 years later after being defeated in a colossal battle against the ancient overlord, Ashtagor. The crystal he used to become the White Dragon was broken in two as a result of the epic battle, both pieces were subsequently lost. Being blamed for the destruction and collateral lives lost, his identity was outed after the battle thus making him a fugitive from the law. We now follow Erik on his journey as he teams up with treasure hunters from the past who help him reclaim his power as the White Dragon. Once reunited with his powers, he and his team are now ready to battle a new threat, Dragon Prime, who seeks revenge against the White Dragon. Erik must now try and defeat Dragon Prime in order to get one step closer to clearing his name and being able to protect his family from an ancient evil that still lurks in the darkness… Ashtagor.”

Jason David Frank on Playing a ‘Deeper, Older’ Hero

Frank was famously excited about the opportunity to suit up as a superpowered martial artist again. And although he wasn’t playing Tommy Oliver here, he remained passionate about the Power Rangers, too.

“The audience, I think, is going to really relate to Erik Reed because he’s completely different opposite than Tommy Oliver,” Frank told Comicbook.com. “And I think if they can imagine what my… It has no relation at all, but I’m saying as far as my audience, it’s a deeper, older, I wouldn’t say version of Tommy Oliver at all. It’s a completely different character. But what they’re going to see is Jason David Frank in a more mature role, meaning that he’s… I can finally express on television, that’s not for kids, nothing that’s PG-13.”

From Kickstarter to a Multi-Million Dollar Budget

Image Credit: Well Go USA Entertainment

A sci-fi Power Rangers-like action film for mature audiences? Count us in. Bat in the Sun knows just how to make these projects appeal to fans. The costumes, the actors, the action and the production quality are all top-notch.

Legend of the White Dragon might be exactly what fans ordered. In fact, the project was backed by 5,259 backers who pledged $508,618 to help bring it to life. That’s impressive!

It might not be a Power Rangers movie or the reboot fans are really begging studios to make, but if you squint your eyes a bit, it could be. It looks fun!

A Note from Chris Jay, one of the executive producers of Legend of The White Dragon:

“Legend of The White Dragon is not a Power Rangers fan film in any way, this is a completely different universe that we have created.”

“We owe huge thanks to our Kickstarter supporters for two things in particular, firstly the money that they donated to the project and, secondly, their hard work and dedication which caught the attention of a private investor: We ended up with a multi-million dollar budget. I think you’ll agree that this also different from a fan film.”

Where and When to Watch Legend of the White Dragon

Legend of the White Dragon opens in select AMC, Regal, and Century theatres on 28 August 2026, with screenings confirmed across New York, Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Nashville, Phoenix, Sacramento, and Washington D.C.

Fans attending the Regal Power Rangers Day fan event will also get an exclusive collector’s print to mark the occasion.

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