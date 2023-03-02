The Flash trailer came out two weeks ago, and DCEU fans are starting to get incredibly excited about the upcoming film. The trailer follows Barry Allen as he goes to an alternate timeline to try and save his mother. Unfortunately, his attempts break relatively, and he creates a world with no meta-humans, meaning no one is left to save the world when Zod shows up. To undo his mistake, he gets help from an alternate version of himself, two different Batmen and the Kryptonian Kara. The double Batman is what fans were the most excited for, and sparked rumours about The Flash and seeing any other versions of the Dark Knight.

The Flash Rumours Surrounding Clooney’s Return as Batman

The Flash trailers have confirmed that there will be two versions of Batman running around and taking people out with their extensive array of Bat-gadgets: Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton. So now fans have started wondering if we will see any other actors returning to play the Dark Knight.

There have already been several The Flash rumours that George Clooney will return to play Batman. The Weekly Planet podcast informed listeners that George Clooney was seen on set beside Ezra Miller for a brief moment and would probably appear in a mid-credit or post-credit scene. However, the excitement that might have arisen because of the news was quashed as listeners were then informed that the scene might be cut from the final version of the film.

Apparently, the footage in question shows Ezra Miller’s Flash approaching Bruce Wayne from behind. However, when Bruce turns around, it’s not Affleck or Keaton but George Clooney.

Will George Clooney Return as Batman?

Fans have been following The Flash rumours and debating about whether Clooney had been brought on to replace Keaton so much that the scooper KC Walsh took to Twitter to clear the air (and alleviate some of their frustration):

“Omg I so tired of this Clooney Bs, he shot for a day, on a blue screen, alone, it’s not a post or mid credit scene, it’s either for the speed force (like Superman) or it’s a fun moment for the end to replace Keaton and close the book on this DCEU. That’s it.”

Will Wee See Any Old Batman Actor Return in the Rebooted Universe?

James Gunn confirmed that his rebooted DC universe would not be reusing one of the old Batman actors to place Bruce Wayne in the upcoming Brave and the Bold movie. Seeing Clooney, Keaton, Affleck, or even Christian Bale return to play Batman or even stick around after The Flash is highly unlikely.

One DC fan asked Gunn if he would be using Clooney as the new Batman, and they got a very definite “Absolutely not.” At one point, there was a plan to keep Keaton around and have him play more of a mentor role, but those plans appear to have been scrapped. The Flash will be released on 16 June.

TL;DR

The Flash trailer showed off a couple of old Batmen returning to save the universe.

Fans got curious to know if George Clooney would be involved in the mix alongside Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck.

James Gunn confirmed that none of the old actors would be staying around after the reboot.

Are you looking forward to watching DC try its hand at multiversal chaos and put an end to The Flash rumours?

